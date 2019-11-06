Three Million Dollar School Upgrade Passes By Just 11 Votes.

Board of Civil Authority members and St. Johnsbury Selectmen Tim Angell, left, and Kevin Oddy count ballots Tuesday night at the St. Johnsbury School. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

St. Johnsbury voters approved a $3 million school bond by just 11 votes on Tuesday.

The article, which called for multiple upgrades to the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue, passed by a vote of 411-400.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.