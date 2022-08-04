Three N.H. Fugitives Caught Living At Colonnade Inn Wednesday
Alexander Lantas

A joint operation on Wednesday by Lyndonville Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of three New Hampshire fugitives who were living at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon.

One was arrested without incident at the motel, but the other two left in a car.

