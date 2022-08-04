Three N.H. Fugitives Caught Living At Colonnade Inn Wednesday

Police said Officers Harris and Renaudette located the vehicle as it was getting off the highway on Exit 22 in St. Johnsbury and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However the car kept going and led police to the BAART addiction treatment clinic on Hospital Hill in St. Johnsbury where Lantas fled on foot.
Ofc. Harris then pursued Lantas, tracked him down and took him into custody. Stark did not run and was arrested at the scene.
According to court documents, Lantas also has several open cases and a $25,000 arrest warrant in Essex County which has been active since February. The Vermont warrant was issued after Lantas failed to appear for arraignment on Essex County charges of petit larceny, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and felony grand larceny.
All three fugitives waived extradition in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday afternoon and are being detained at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury until they are transported back to New Hampshire to answer charges.
