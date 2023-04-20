Three N.H. Towns To Study Feasibility Of A Regional Police Department

Following the March town meeting, three towns in northern Grafton County are embarking on a no-cost feasibility study to determine if it’s worth it, in terms of cost and coverage, to implement a regional police department.
If practical, the towns could go back to voters for the 2024 town meeting with numbers and a proposal.
The committee undertaking the study will meet for the first time in May.
“We’ll look at the numbers and see what it would entail and what it would look like,” Lisbon Board of Selectmen Chairman Scott Champagne said Thursday.
On March 14, Lisbon voters passed Article 13, which asked them if their town should conduct, with surrounding towns, a feasibility study with interested towns for a regional police department.
Each town will provide a Select Board member or their designee and other committee members by board appointment to conduct a meeting at least once a month, with no money to be expended and the results of the study to be available by March 2024.
In addition to Lisbon, articles were presented to Lyman, Bath, Landaff, and Monroe voters.
The idea had been for the five towns, but voters in Landaff and Monroe rejected the study, leaving Lisbon, Lyman, and Bath willing to look into the feasibility.
The idea for a regional police department was conceived by Lisbon Police Chief Benjamin Bailey and part-time Bath Police Chief Todd Eck, who had approached Bailey about the idea.
At Lisbon’s town meeting, Bailey said the concept of the regionalization study is to look at cost, equipment, grants, and personnel.
A possibility is a part-time police chief with a certain number of full-time officers.
If all five towns participated, the costs would go down, and there would be more coverage and more people for less money, Bailey said to town meeting voters.
But now the five have been reduced to three.
“Both the chief of Lisbon and chief of Bath put together this whole thing and looked at some potential numbers, but it would depend on who passed it and who didn’t,” said Champagne. “So we’ll get together with whoever the Lyman and Bath reps on the committee are going to be and start talking about feasibility and does it make sense to go forward with just the three and what would it cost.”
Small-town police departments have been challenged in recent years as they try to maintain an adequate staffing level in an era where it’s hard to find qualified candidates and people who want to become police officers and where some existing officers take jobs in other municipalities because of higher pay, and all while some towns are experiencing higher levels of crime and calls for service.
Eck, who used to work as a police officer in Lisbon, has noted more activity in Bath, said Champagne.
“[Bailey and Eck] started talking about it because Bath has gotten more criminal charges and investigations as of late, and he is one person on a part-time basis,” said Champagne. “So they started talking how to spread this around and make it beneficial for all the small towns around here to have some type of coverage. They went around to each town and presented it to put it on a warrant article for a study. It’s thinking outside the box, it’s something different.”
While some smaller towns, such as Monroe and Lyman, are covered by New Hampshire State Police, NHSP has reached the point where it is sometimes short on manpower and can’t get to everything, he said.
On a smaller scale, Landaff, for the past several years, has paid Lisbon money for police coverage in Landaff for a few hours a week.
Any regional police department, though, might need approval beyond the local town level.
Because some of the towns use different courts (Lisbon and Lyman, for instance, use Littleton Circuit Court while Bath uses Haverhill Circuit Court), state representatives and the New Hampshire Judicial Branch might need to become involved and a determination made if it’s more beneficial for the towns to use one court, in Haverhill, said Champagne.
“We can’t do that on our level, but state reps and the court system can do it,” he said.
And a question that needs to be answered is if a new state law must be created to allow a regional police department among the towns, said Champagne.
“You might need special authority to create and do that in those three towns,” he said. “The feasibility study will have to look into how this can be done and how we can go forward with it or if we have to wait because it needs a special RSA through the state reps.”
