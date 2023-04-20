Three N.H. Towns To Study Feasibility Of A Regional Police Department
Buy Now

Benjamin Bailey is settling into his new job as the police chief of Lisbon. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Following the March town meeting, three towns in northern Grafton County are embarking on a no-cost feasibility study to determine if it’s worth it, in terms of cost and coverage, to implement a regional police department.

If practical, the towns could go back to voters for the 2024 town meeting with numbers and a proposal.

