NEWARK — Over 1,900 acres of forested land, including Walker Mountain, Packer Mountain and Hawk Rock, have been permanently protected, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced on Tuesday.
The land trust worked with Hawk Rock Holdings LLC, the parcel’s owner, which donated conservation protections on the land to benefit wildlife habitat, clean water, and the local economy. The effort has resulted in a 2,700+ acre block of protected forestland in Newark.
Ten years ago, Hawk Rock Holdings leased the land to a wind power developer named Seneca Mountain Wind, which was considering the site for wind turbines. Resistance to the plan in the form of an adopted town plan to restrict the height of structures in town led to a lawsuit by Hawk Rock against the town.
Hawk Rock, Walker Mountain and Packer Mountain can be seen on the west side of Route 114 in Newark, where the parcel is located. The land supports a 40,000+ tap maple sugarbush for Three Peaks Maple, that started operations in 2017.
“This is a really important project for the community,” said VLT’s Kerry O’Brien. “Large blocks of productive forestland with unique wildlife habitats and majestic views are crucial to protect, and this project checks all the boxes.”
The parcel has several streams, including over a mile of frontage along the East Branch Passumpsic River and its tributaries, as well as cedar swamps, wetlands and vernal pools. Hawk Rock provides a breeding habitat for the Peregrine Falcon, a bird once in decline that is being successfully reintroduced in Vermont.
“The conservation of Hawk Rock adds a big piece to conserved lands in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Caledonia and Essex County Forester Matt Langlais. “It contributes to the protection and connectivity of wildlife habitats and ecological corridors by linking the Kingdom Heritage Lands in East Haven to the Willoughby State Forest.”
“With an active sugarbush and a long working-forest history, this partnership between VLT and Hawk Rock Holdings will ensure the continuation of these critical benefits to both our ecological and community health,” Langlais added.
Under the conservation agreement, the land will be managed sustainably to protect the forest, water and soil.
The property includes a series of dramatic granite cliffs and ledges forming Hawk Rock, wrapping around the southern side of Walker Mountain, and scattered west of Packer Mountain. Below the cliffs are areas with mid-sized boulders, some up to 20 feet high.
These cliff areas have abundant wildlife habitat. Above the cliffs are densely wooded areas with Yellow Birch and Red Spruce trees, a special forest type that’s rare in Vermont. The conservation easement has special ecological protections for several cliff areas and associated forests, encompassing approximately 62 acres.
Learn more at vlt.org.
