NEWARK — Over 1,900 acres of forested land, including Walker Mountain, Packer Mountain and Hawk Rock, have been permanently protected, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced on Tuesday.

The land trust worked with Hawk Rock Holdings LLC, the parcel’s owner, which donated conservation protections on the land to benefit wildlife habitat, clean water, and the local economy. The effort has resulted in a 2,700+ acre block of protected forestland in Newark.

