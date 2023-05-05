Three People Die In Albany Crash
Three people from Albany were killed in a crash on Thursday, and a fourth person is in serious condition.

June Cleveland, 80, Linda Major, 59, and Jason Sanville, 46, all were killed in the two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 14 in Albany about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Cricket Santamore, 38, of Albany, a passenger in a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Sanville, was airlifted from the crash scene by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter and is in serious condition.

