Three People Die In Albany Crash

Three people from Albany were killed in a crash on Thursday, and a fourth person is in serious condition.
June Cleveland, 80, Linda Major, 59, and Jason Sanville, 46, all were killed in the two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 14 in Albany about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Cricket Santamore, 38, of Albany, a passenger in a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Sanville, was airlifted from the crash scene by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter and is in serious condition.
Trooper Daniel Lynch reported that the circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, but the primary cause was the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic that Cleveland was driving crossed the centerline into the oncoming Honda. Trooper Seth Boudreau noted that Cleveland was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the head-on collision.
The crash resulted in an approximately 3½-hour road closure. The Albany and Irasburg Fire Departments and Orleans Emergency Unit and a deputy from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department were part of the emergency response.
All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts, according to state police.
Members of the public who have information regarding this crash are asked to call the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.