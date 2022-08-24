Three Rivers Ice Promoter Generates Buzz With Event
In this file photo from February 2022, LAYHA competes in the Vermont 10U state hockey tournament at Fenton Chester Arena. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The man who has promoted the idea of a multi-million dollar indoor ice and recreation complex in town for almost five years insists the dream can come true and plans to demonstrate how this Friday.

Scott Beck, the face of the Three Rivers And Recreation project, will be staging a “Small Outdoor Rink Demonstration” in the area in front of the Welcome Center from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday. He said the event will showcase a “small spaces” concept of recreational play that Three Rivers wants to incorporate in its complex design on Bay Street.

