Three Rivers Ice Promoter Generates Buzz With Event

ST. JOHNSBURY — The man who has promoted the idea of a multi-million dollar indoor ice and recreation complex in town for almost five years insists the dream can come true and plans to demonstrate how this Friday.
Scott Beck, the face of the Three Rivers And Recreation project, will be staging a “Small Outdoor Rink Demonstration” in the area in front of the Welcome Center from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday. He said the event will showcase a “small spaces” concept of recreational play that Three Rivers wants to incorporate in its complex design on Bay Street.
Within a large boarded rectangular play space (35-feet by 70-feet), activities will include multiple small-scale team games. There’s no cost to play. At 6:30 p.m., Dance Express will use the space for a Thriller presentation.
The small spaces recreational complex concept is something Three Rivers is looking to incorporate into its building design. Beck said the idea comes from a group in California.
“To have meaningful recreation you don’t have to have a huge field or you don’t even have to have an NHL-sized sheet of ice,” Beck said. “In fact, you can have really good recreational opportunities using much smaller spaces.”
The California group hopes to introduce facilities throughout the U.S. that would house multiple small recreation areas. Beck said it’s a concept that can be tailored to a facility that would work in St. Johnsbury.
“There would still be two full sheets of ice, but we would also include three smaller sheets of ice and three sport courts,” he said. “You can do a lot with a 50 (foot) by 80 (foot) sheet of ice or a 50 by 80 sport court.”
It’s been almost two years since Beck last spoke about the Three Rivers project. At the time project proponents were planning on a brownfields study for the land off Bay Street where the facility would go and was gearing up for a fundraising push to generate $200,000 for an architectural company in Connecticut to create a building plan.
It was also a time when the area’s existing skating rink, Fenton Chester, had a stalled present and a bleak future. That winter, 2020-2021, the arena was closed.
Since then, new management, leadership and an influx of funds from private donations and public resources returned the Fenton Chester rink to full operation for the 2021-2022 season and has it on a path for continued viability. The non-profit RINK Inc. was created to drive the effort, and Beck has been an active board member in support of Fenton Chester.
He said the success of Fenton Chester’s revitalization and the solid demand for its use does not diminish his enthusiasm for a facility for skating and recreation in St. Johnsbury.
“I think if anything, it’s stronger,” he said. “In a lot of cases, we didn’t have enough ice time to sell. There’s a lot of demand out there for ice time. I’m seeing that kind of demand in a 44-year-old facility (Fenton Chester) that doesn’t have any creature comforts.”
Beck said he believes the demand for ice would support the Three Rivers project and still require Fenton Chester. “I think of Fenton Chester as a third sheet in the area. I don’t think there’s going to be any need for Fenton Chester to close.”
He said a group he’s been talking with in the last few months that would own and operate Three Rivers knows how to fill a facility. He offered little detail on who the group is other than to say its composition includes former NHL players and Division I college players and coaches.
“This hockey industry group is very, very, very excited about this project,” Beck said. “They want to be in Vermont. They really want to be in Vermont; we’ve got an intersection here of two highways and we’re halfway between Boston and Montreal.”
Two years ago project site work and building costs for the facility were estimated at $25 million to $30 million. Beck is now projecting a higher cost.
“I think the project has grown a little bit because of the small spaces idea. I’d say it’s probably with site development and brownfield remediation and everything else that goes into it it’s probably in the $35 to $40 million range,” he said.
But, he said, “really interesting building technology” being considered could reduce the cost. The effort would also take advantage of all available tax credits, grant and loan opportunities for funding.
He said he’s optimistic the project cost for a new facility in a good location like St. Johnsbury is something that will make sense to the hockey industry group.
“I have a realistic path to the land (which is owned by Bruce Ralston and Bill Brink), and I have a real path to the labor and capital to build this facility,” Beck said.
It’s this optimism that has him creating the play space event downtown on Friday.
“We want to demonstrate to not only the community but also to these groups (of potential partners) that this small space concept is ideal, and really, really works and works here. I think people will enjoy it,” he said.
The event will take place near the Final Fridays Railroad Street event. Beck said the events should complement each other by bolstering attendance at both.
