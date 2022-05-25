Lyndon Rescue EMT Nate Harvey helps to wheel Jordan Passut, 39, of St. Johnsbury, past a smashed car and to an ambulance after Passut was involved in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Industrial Parkway on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vemont State Trooper Evan Johnson reviews driver information on the hood of one of three vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Industrial Parkway on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — Three local people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Industrial Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the three taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by Lyndon Rescue was Barnet Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Barrett Jr., 70. He was a passenger in a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by his wife, Jean, 71, who was also taken to the hospital.
Their injuries were considered minor, according to Trooper Griffin Pearson, with complaints of soreness to the neck, shoulder and chest. Additionally, Mrs. Barrett suffered a cut to her leg, noted the trooper. Both airbags in the Camry deployed from the front-end impact of the crash. The Barretts were wearing seat belts.
The driver of a 2014 GMC Sierra truck that turned into the path of the Barretts’ Camry, Jordan Passut, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was also taken to the hospital. He had a neck brace on when Lyndon Rescue EMTs took him from the scene. Once at the hospital, noted Trooper Pearson, he “informed staff he wanted to leave and no longer required medical attention.”
A third vehicle, a 2010 Mazda driven by Timothy Lampman, 42, of Ryegate, was involved when the GMC spun around after the initial impact with the Camry, state police reported. Lampman was not injured and the damage to his car was minor.
The state police investigation revealed the Barretts were traveling southbound on Memorial Drive when Passut, traveling northbound in the opposite lane of travel, tried to turn left onto Industrial Parkway. The Camry’s front end struck the passenger side of the GMC, which then ricocheted into the Lampman’s Mazda, which was stopped on Industrial Parkway at the intersection of Memorial Drive looking to turn left.
All the vehicles were towed from the scene. Trooper Pearson used the word “moderate” to describe the damage to the Camry and the GMC.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on Memorial Drive and stopped completely on Industrial Park until Roland’s Wrecker Service could remove the vehicles. Lyndonville Firefighters assisted at the scene.
