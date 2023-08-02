Three Time Felon Charged With Fedeal Firearm Violations

A screenshot of the website "Guardians of the Green Beret" shows John Grandizio wearing a uniform full of military medals -- some of which appear to have not been won. (Contributed photo)

BURLINGTON — A 3-time convicted felon from Rutland County, who officials say attempted to purchase and smuggle parts for silencers from China, has been charged in connection with his girlfriend buying him 17 firearms, according to federal court records unsealed Wednesday.

Homeland Security Investigations raided the home of John J. Grandizio, 39, in Wallingford on Tuesday night in connection with efforts to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint for attempting to receive firearms from another person.

