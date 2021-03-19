Officials in three local towns are trying to resolve property problems with the same owner.
Frederick ‘Rick’ Schwag owns property in Concord, Lyndonville and West Burke, and in all locations officials find him unresponsive to the deficiencies at those properties.
In the last couple of years, local officials to include police, health and zoning officers have issued notices and fines to Schwag for building and ordinance violations, but lately, the pressure is escalating even more. Burke has taken him to court. Concord has hired an attorney, and Schwag’s Lyndonville property has caught the attention of the head of the Vermont Dept. of Public Safety.
Commissioner Michael Schirling’s letter to Schwag on March 11 ordered Schwag to not let anyone occupy apartment #3 at 427 Main St. in Lyndonville. The commissioner noted safety code violations that “pose a significant risk to the occupants and first responders.” A sign posted on a stairwell leading to the apartment orders “No Trespassing.”
The property was the scene of a tragic attack by a dog last month in which a 2-year-old boy was seriously hurt.
The building has been the subject of multiple health and safety inspections in the past. Reports cite violations throughout the building to include large amounts of garbage and debris around the property and in its hallways, a decaying front porch with “rotten and broken boards,” evidence of mold and nonworking smoke/CO detectors and a lack of fire exits.
The Lyndon Select Board discussed the property last June and expressed frustration that it was in such bad shape. Selectman Chris Thompson said, “It’s just a bad situation that keeps repeating itself,” said Thompson. “The fact this building is still housing people is a tragedy.”
Lyndonville Police have ticketed Schwag five times for having trashy property. Each ticket was for $500. Chief Jack Harris said he doesn’t believe Schwag paid any of the fines.
Schwag’s home is located on Cold Hill Road in Lyndon. There was a car in his driveway on Friday, but he did not respond to multiple knocks on his front door seeking comment concerning his local properties. His mailbox with a bent cover that doesn’t fully close had what appeared to be multiple days of mail in it.
Town records note that Schwag is behind with his property tax payments at both his home and his Main Street apartment building. He is two years delinquent at 427 Main Street for a total of $9,673.28 and owes $8420.17 for a single year of delinquency at his home.
Burned Concord Property
Schwag is also two years delinquent in tax payments at his property at 80 South St. in Concord, but that’s not the more immediate challenge for officials. It’s been almost 13 months since the home on the property was destroyed by fire, and Schwag still hasn’t cleaned it up.
The fire occurred on Feb. 27, 2020. No one was home at the time of the fire. The house and its contents were deemed a complete loss. As of Friday, it appears nothing has been done to remove any burned debris or items scattered around the property.
A letter from Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard to Schwag on Dec. 15 reminded him of the zoning by-laws that require a property owner to deal with a burned property within a year of the fire. It was the second reminder. Girouard’s predecessor wrote to Schwag about the clean-up need last May.
When Schwag took no action and the year anniversary of the fire passed last month, Girouard issued a notice of violation that notes a $100 fine for every day that Schwag doesn’t deal with his property. She also met with the select board on March 4 seeking permission to contact an attorney if Schwag failed to respond within seven days. He didn’t respond and she contacted an attorney.
Multiple Trouble Spots In West Burke
Schwag owns two residential buildings in West Burke. One is the old Murray building on Route 5 (4067) and the other is the old Post Office on Route 5A (45). Only one is occupied as the Route 5 property burned last summer, but both properties are cause for concern for officials.
Burke Town and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris filed a court action related to the Route 5A property against Schwag in December, and Harris is still waiting for the court to act.
Caledonia County Sheriff’s deputies tried four times to hand-deliver the court complaint to Schwag at his property on Cold Hill Road but made no contact with him. Harris said he is trying to get the court to authorize a “tack order,” which means officials can pin the written complaint on Schwag’s property and that would be sufficient notice to Schwag.
Harris said he is hopeful the court will act soon on his request. “I’m’ just going on the assumption that they’re backed up,” he said.
Harris said he believes three families live in the apartment building on Route 5A and Schwag has failed to ensure his building is safe for them to be there. Harris said the yard has a lot of garbage and it appears there’s a damaged well-head, but what is most troubling is that a fire safety inspection needs to be done “making sure it’s safe and healthy for people to live there.”
The court complaint notes failures by Schwag of zoning bylaws, the town’s junk ordinance and health violations.
Schwag’s other property at 4067 Rt. 5 was destroyed by fire last August. Prior to the fire the property had also been a concern for the town. Harris said he could find no record of a safety inspection done in the building when a permit was issued for occupancy.
Like Schwag’s burned property in Concord, the West Burke fire site still holds a burned structure with no apparent effort to clean it up. Assistant State Fire Marshall Tim Angell with the Vermont Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety has posted a notice on the property advising people to stay out because it’s too dangerous to enter. The clock is ticking on Burke’s by-laws related to burned buildings. Schwag has until August to deal with his burned building.
Harris said Schwag has made no effort to communicate with him. He is hopeful that the court action will force Schwag to engage in a plan to address his problem properties.
“It’s not like we hate him, we just want him to come into compliance,” said Harris earlier this year.
Seeing the recent issues at the Lyndonville property has Harris further concerned about the West Burke apartment building. He said there are children living there.
“Short of actual court action there’s just not much I can do,” Harris said. “At court there’s conversation, mediation and a timeline. We have zoning bylaws and we have health violations, but we’re still at the mercy of the court.”
Schwag is delinquent on his taxes for multiple years at both West Burke properties.
At one time Schwag owned Key Realty in Lyndonville. In 2004, he was the subject of a feature article about his humanitarian efforts in Cuba. Twice in 2014 he wrote letters to the editor at The Caledonian-Record about wasted property tax money and an inefficient and ineffective St. Johnsbury School budget.
