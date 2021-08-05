Vermont Department of Corrections reports three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during surveillance testing conducted August 3. Two at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington and one at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
“These are the first positive staff cases we’ve seen in our facilities since June,” said Commissioner Jim Baker. “Vermont DOC joins Governor Phil Scott in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. It’s the best way we can care for ourselves and our neighbors, and hopefully return to life as normal.”
Contact tracing was initiated Thursday upon receipt of the positive results. One unit of incarcerated individuals at CRCF will be tested on August 11 as a precaution, since a positive staff member was in that unit. Both facilities have returned to modified operations due to contact tracing showing zero close contacts in the incarcerated population and minimal staff exposure.
There are currently zero positive cases among Vermont’s incarcerated population.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.
Updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.
