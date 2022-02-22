BURKE — Voters will have three choices for a single select board seat this year.
Incumbent Ford Hubbard is coming to the end of his three-year term, and he wants to keep serving. Challenging him for the selectman role are Mark Daigle, of West Burke, and Samuel James, of Burke Hollow.
It’s the only contested race facing Burke voters on Tuesday, Town Meeting Day. The three men will appear on Australian ballot. The polling location is at the Burke Community Building in West Burke. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hubbard is finishing his first term, which began in 2019 when he replaced longtime selectman Darryel Corrow, who chose not to run. Hubbard has been serving alongside Christine Emmons and Joe Allard. Emmons won re-election last year, and Allard’s current term isn’t up until next year.
Ford Hubbard
Hubbard, 82, lives in East Burke with his wife of nearly 58 years. His career was in the skiing industry. He served on the Burke Town School board and as a lister for several years.
From his time on the select board, he said he’s no fan of the “permits, rules, regulations and politics” of town governance, but he loves the town he’s lived in for 50-plus years.
“I love the town of Burke. I love the people,” he said. “I believe in the people of the town of Burke.”
Hubbard said he knows the busyness of the community from mountain biking trails and the efforts at Burke Mountain can be an irritation to some long-time residents, but the growth is necessary to support the local economy.
“People have got to be able to put peanut butter on the table,” he said.
He said he’s not sure if voters want him back, but either way the vote goes, he’s fine.
“If I win, fine, I’ll do the best job I can,” he said. “And if I don’t, that’s fine too; I’ll help them out any way I can. I just want to do whatever I can to help everything function properly.”
Samuel James
This year’s contest will be the second time James has run for a spot on the select board in Burke. Last year he garnered a respectable 101 votes compared to incumbent Emmons’ 158.
The night the results came in last year James said he planned to run again. One year later he’s back on the ballot.
“I strongly feel that those of us who are able to serve should serve in aspects of volunteering and community service,” he said.
James, who married on Jan. 1 and just adopted a 10-year-old son with his wife, had been the town’s recycling center operator until last fall. He left the job about the time the town was switching to zero sort recycling.
In October he joined the board of the East Burke School. He said he’s got a varied work history, including logging, landscaping and general “handy-man” service. On Tuesday he said he was “gearing up for a little sugaring.”
James, 52, said he wants to serve his neighbors.
“I feel like I’m a strong advocate for our neighbors, our town,” said James. “We’re progressing really nice and I’d like to be a part of it. I feel like I have knowledge in some areas and believe I’ll have a good, strong voice and will also listen to the concerns of our people and help them navigate any areas in their lives and the town as whole.”
In terms of town initiatives, he said he’s supportive of an effort facing voters this year regarding the acquisition of property in East Burke and in West Burke for community forests. He also said he wants to be involved in the consideration of safety improvements at the Burke Hollow intersection.
The process of building a new town highway garage is also a project he supports. “It’s a great benefit to the town to be able to maintain our equipment and the health of our employees,” he said. “I do feel strongly that our town needs a good facility.”
Mark Daigle
The town garage is also among the priorities Daigle said he’d like to tackle as a board member.
Daigle said he has no complaints about the job the select board is doing; he just wants to be a part of it.
“I’m not going there with any kind of agenda,” said Daigle. “I’m very interested to see the perspective of it all and to be a part of it. If I get voted in I definitely will try to make a difference.”
Daigle, 52, is a trustee of the West Burke United Methodist Church. He’s part of a small group of volunteers working to keep the 151-year-old church going. He serves as a trustee with his wife, Jean. They have three adult children and have lived in West Burke for nearly 27 years.
The select board position would be the first time Daigle has served the community in town governance since a short stint as zoning administrator in 2005.
“I feel like I made a difference while I was there and I wish I would have stuck with it,” he said. “I’m older now and I sit and listen a lot more rather than taking action too quickly.”
Daigle said he feels like he’s made a good impression with the many Burke townspeople for whom he’s worked.
He said as a contractor he’s seen significant town growth in recent years. In the last 10 years, he’s been involved with constructing 15 to 20 new homes. He said the growth has been good and has been managed well.
“I personally feel like we have a good thing going and I’d like to see that continue,” he said. “I care about our community and the future of it.”
James said this year’s select board race is a contest worthy of the attention of Burke voters.
“The town of Burke has three great guys that are vying for this position and I hope the voters actually come out and vote,” he said.
Town Treasurer and Assistant Town Clerk Cathi Feeley said last year’s turnout of voters was low.
“I feel our democratic process is a great thing to be involved in,” said James, “and voting is your way of expressing the values that you stand for in this republic.”
There are 1,259 voters in Burke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.