LYNDONVILLE — Caledonia County Airport was a busy place Friday morning. And it had nothing to do with airplanes.
Free food was the ticket instead and, with vehicles lined up four abreast on a runway, the Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution was a run(a)way hit. People waited hours in line to to take advantage of the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. distribution of non-perishable food boxes, along with produce, chicken and dairy products.
The food was provided by Abbey Group Food Service, based in Enosburg Falls, Vt. Such was the turnout Friday in Lyndonville that its facebook feed stated that as of 12:45 p.m., “we’re expecting to run out of perishable food with the amount of people already here. There are still plenty of non-perishable boxes available!” The food was available free to all, with the Vermont National Guard and Vermont Foodbank assisting in the distribution.
There were 780 vehicles waiting in line as the distribution began. “We just take a wax pencil and write their number on their car so we know the order and people don’t get upset,” said Kristen Pryor of the Agency of Human Services. “The first couple of times, we couldn’t keep them in order. Keeping count [of vehicles] and what each car wants to get, we’re able to really strategize and shut the line off before we have to turn people away. We learned that the first couple of times.”
It’s among several events that have been and will be held. Food distributions were held last week in Middlebury, Berlin and Burlington. “Yesterday it was Swanton, it was Middlebury last week … there are several scheduled for next week. They’re only releasing the schedule one week at a time now, but we’re doing it all the way through June 24.
“We have a bigger schedule, but we’re not releasing it because people line up at 3:30 in the morning. It’s been that way everywhere I go. It speaks to the need” that families are experiencing with food shortage because of loss of income from the COVID-19 virus, Pryor noted.
Another 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farmers to Families food distribution is set for Tuesday, June 2 at Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Newport.
