SHEFFIELD — A hard early-morning rain didn’t dampen spirits at the 73rd Sheffield Field Day on Monday, which opened at 8 a.m., and saw some earlybirds arrive to help set up, volunteer, and check out the fun.
Organizers moved the corn hole tournament from its outdoor venue into the gym at Millers Run School, and Principal Patrick Ham, also the emcee for the event in his hometown, said he was glad it wasn’t horseshoes or horse-pulling.
By the time of the parade, which saw a short stretch of VT Route 122 closed with the help of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, the rain paused.
Among the floats were tractors carrying wagons from the Sheffield Federated Church; Sophia Beer, a young race car driver who helped to raise more than $5,500 for Helping Other People Everyday (H.O.P.E.); the much-celebrated and cheered for members of the Sheffield Wheelock Volunteer Fire Department; and a sprinkling of political candidates.
When Lt. Governor candidate Joe Benning went by in his red convertible, Ham said, “Isn’t it nice the rain held off, especially when you’re in a convertible?”
The East Burke Fire Brigade also sent a ladder truck to the parade, and Ham thanked them - and all the firefighters - for their support for the town.
This year’s Sheffield Field Day was dedicated to the memory of the late Linda Kozak-Lyman, who was involved in nearly every volunteer organization and effort in her adopted hometown. She is dearly missed, said volunteer Sara Camber, who described Kozak-Lyman as a community service mentor for her.
Ham presented a plaque engraved to honor Kozak-Lyman to her son, Joseph Burke of Colchester, who attended Monday’s event and dedication with his wife, Jamie, and their Border Collie puppy, Muggsy.
After giving the plaque to Burke, Ham announced, “Give it up for Linda,” and the crowd of several hundred lining the parade route cheered and clapped.
Burke, Kozak-Lyman’s son, said he moved to Sheffield when he was very young from another state, and his parents divorced. The community welcomed them and people were good to him and his mother, he said, and for the rest of her life in Sheffield, she gave back.
“It means a lot to me,” said Burke of his mother’s contributions to the town of Sheffield meaning so much that they dedicated this year’s event to her memory.
While his mother would have been touched by the dedication, he said, “At the same time she would have thanked everyone else.”
“She loved this community, she was so active … she liked to pass that forward to other young mothers in town, what was done for her… It made her feel like she was at home.”
Linda Kozak-Lyman lived a life of gratitude, and helping others, and “Giving to her was all she needed,” her son said.
Sara Camber, a volunteer on the committee working to put Sheffield Field Day on, was close with Kozak-Lyman. “I, as well as many others, love her and miss her tremendously,” Camber said. “Her legacy will live on.”
Popular events at the Sheffield Field Day included bingo inside the Sheffield Town Hall, where eager gamblers were taking seats and getting cards ready early, with caller Gary Place at his station ready to call out the numbers. Asked what makes bingo so popular, Place had a one-word response, “MONEY.”
Place has called the bingo at the event for quite a few years, he said, and makes sure to have a stock of water on hand.
“It seems like we’re going to have a full house,” he said, scanning the hall.
Another beloved feature of the annual event is the dessert auction, where desserts are bid on all morning and into the early afternoon, then the highest bidders collect their sweet treats after bidding ended at 1:30 p.m.
Apple and blueberry pies, hermits, brownies, cookies, a rainbow cake and a 3-layer celebration cake were among the goodies lining up to be inspected on Monday morning.
Outdoors, $2 pony rides, several food vendors, and the annual chicken BBQ event regaled attendants. There were over 150 order for the BBQ. Inside the town hall there were a handful of entries for flowers and arts and crafts and the public got to put tickets in to judge their top three favorites.
The Sutton River Band began playing early, announced Alec Henderson, in case the rain came, belting out a twangy version of the famous Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville.
The event also featured local arts and crafts purveyors, some vendors, a raffle with goods represented at the event, and nonprofit agencies offering information on everything from recovery to housing and more.
A table set up across from the town hall offered a bake sale and goods to raise money for the Sheffield Wheelock Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.