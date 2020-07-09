EAST RYEGATE — Once, not so long ago, Ticklenaked Pond was among the most polluted in the State of Vermont.
This week, it was announced by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources that Ticklenaked Pond is the first lake in Vermont to fully meet phosphorous reduction targets set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
“Through a combination of community projects, an alum treatment, and farming improvements, Ticklenaked Pond’s water quality has improved for five years in a row,” according to the announcement. “While this is just one body of water in a fairly remote corner of our state, the improvements are fairly dramatic and the lessons learned can be applied to a variety of lakes across the state,” stated agency spokeswoman Elle O’Casey this week.
A few of the neighbors involved in helping to monitor the pond’s quality and to work to improve its health, as well as maintain a small public beach there (they sell T shirts and hooded sweatshirts with the unusual name that always raises questions and eyebrows!), this week met with Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff members Watershed Planner Danielle Owczarski and Lakes and Ponds Program Manager Oliver Pierson.
Khristine Elder is one of those involved neighbors, who has been president of the Ticklenaked Pond Association, a group she’s been involved with for about 20 years since it started. She married a local, Bill, and they live in his grandparents’ old farmhouse overlooking the lake, next door to the home where he was raised.
“It was the worst pond in the State of Vermont as far as phosphorous goes,” said Elder, sitting at a picnic table under a little pavilion at the public beach for Ticklenaked Pond on Wednesday afternoon.
She shook her head and repeated what she said, “We were #1.”
But more than a decade of devoted work by she and her neighbors, farmers among them, the efforts of the DEC staff have paid off.
The two DEC staffers met this week with a handful of neighbors and reporters to show the lake today — and speak about its restoration.
“It’s taken a lot of time,” said Elder, who was looking around after a short rain, then the sun coming out, saying, “It’s rainbow weather!”
She said it’s been a lot of work for those involved, “But it’s been a labor of love.”
Asked about the pond’s unusual name, Elder said she has always been told that the Abenaki Indians referred to the area as many beavers and the translation ended up arriving at the name Ticklenaked.
The successful restoration of our lakes, wetlands, and rivers is only possible with four vital ingredients: sound science, trust between the state and community, a strong willingness to collaborate on restoration efforts, and persistence,” said Owczarski.
“Restoring and maintaining our natural resources is a continuous process,” she said. “Like a house where you can’t expect to slap a new coat of paint on and call it good for the next 50 years, we need to make a steady effort to maintain our good water quality for swimming, boating, fishing and aquatic life.”
In the announcement about the pond’s much-improved quality this week, the ANR stated, “After many years of suffering from algal blooms, poor water clarity, and other challenges, Ticklenaked Pond will be removed from Vermont’s impaired waters list when the 2020 update is published in August.”
“The Pond has experienced five consecutive years of water quality improvements and the upcoming delisting will make Ticklenaked Pond the first lake or pond in Vermont to be restored to EPA-mandated phosphorus reduction goals,” the news release went on.
According to the state agency, “The pond’s water quality improved significantly thanks to the dedication and hard work of the Ticklenaked Pond Association to reduce runoff and nutrient pollution from the lakeshore and the watershed and a 2014 lake treatment funded by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
“The lake treatment represented the culmination of over a dozen years of efforts by the Ticklenaked Pond Association, and others who love this gem of a lake, to improve water quality,” said Sally Wilson, the Association’s chairperson.
Wilson stated, “When the lake treatment took, water visibility improved clarity within days from 5 feet to 18 feet. We continue to limit the spread of Eurasian Water Milfoil, and with improved clarity we found native species were able to return and compete. Additionally, fish populations improved, and much to our delight, loons returned to our lake over the last few years and are producing chicks. All this contributes to the public enjoyment of Ticklenaked Pond for swimming, fishing, boating and other recreation. We are grateful to the DEC and all who made this possible.”
In 2014, the Town of Ryegate and Ticklenaked Pond Association received an Ecosystem Restoration Grant from the DEC to implement an alum treatment for the pond, which was the last remaining major cleanup action, according to the state.
Alum works by permanently binding with phosphorus in the water column and sediments, rendering it unavailable for biological use.
The alum treatment quickly began lowering phosphorus concentrations in the pond. The Ticklenaked Pond Association, Town of Ryegate and local farmers have also worked to prevent phosphorus from reaching the pond and accumulating on the pond’s bottom, the news release went on.
“Based on our monitoring data and efforts of local actors, we are optimistic that the alum treatment will remain effective for many years to come, and if the treatment continues to be complemented by efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution from the watershed, Ticklenaked Pond will be a great place for Vermonters to enjoy clean water and excellent recreation opportunities,” said Pierson.
More of the history of the Pond’s recovery can be seen here: https://vtwatershedblog.com/2014/06/10/ticklenaked-pond-lake-clean-up-effort/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.