Tillotson Corp. Weighs In Against Wind Park Buffer Expansion

The Tillotson Corp. is weighing in against the buffer expansion proposed by the new owner of the Granite Reliable Power (GRP) wind park, saying an expanded buffer for the wind turbines is not needed and would negatively impact the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort in Dixville.
On May 9, NextEra Energy Partners, which in August 2021 bought the 33-turbine wind park from Brookfield Renewable Energy, submitted a public safety plan to Coos County and to the Tillotson Corp.
During their meeting on June 8, the three-member Coos County Commission noted the letter of concern by Peter Tamposi, president and chief liquidating officer for the Tillotson Corp., which owns the land on which several turbines are located.
NextEra, which leases that land from the Tillotson Corp., seeks a revised safety plan to establish a 1,300-foot radius around each turbine.
Under the lease terms, there is a 175-foot radius around each turbine and during certain icing conditions NextEra is to notify the public and the Tillotson Corp. that icing conditions are present to allow the public and Tillotson to take appropriate precautions within a 500-foot radius of any turbines, said Tamposi.
“The Lease does not provide NextEra the right to expand that safety zone beyond 500 feet without our express approval,” he said. “We do not approve of such an expansion.”
Although it is true that the lease allows for “updating,” i.e. expanding, the safety or restricted zones around the turbines located on Tillotson land, Tamposi said changes can only be made with the express approval of the Tillotson Corp. as the landowner.
“It is important for the Commissioners to know that the Tillotson Corporation does not agree that the safety or restricted use zone should be (or may legally be) expanded beyond its current distance,” said Tamposi. “The Lease expressly acknowledges that we reserve the right to develop our land for recreational uses, including use as a ski resort, and this proposal would seriously impair our ability to successfully develop our land for that use. If we believed the safety of Balsams guests would be compromised without an expansion of the safety zone, we would certainly entertain an appropriate, reasonable expansion, or appropriate limitations on turbine operation, when conditions require; however, we do not believe that is the case.”
Tamposi said he wants to make the county commission aware that both the group redeveloping the Balsams and Brookfield had commissioned separate independent studies that do not support NextEra’s request.
The Tillotson Corp. stands ready to have a dialogue with NextEra on the issue and asks that the county support that dialogue and urge a rapid resolution so the redevelopment of the Balsams resort can proceed immediately, he said.
“We believe time is of the essence in dealing with this issue,” said Tamposi.
The Coos County commissioners agreed.
During their meeting, Commission Paul Grenier said NextEra’s proposed new safety plan threatens one of the biggest projects in the county.
NextEra representatives said they have spoken with Tamposi and lead Balsams developer Less Otten regarding the safety plan and are working to resolve the issue.
In a discussion regarding the wind park’s decommissioning agreement, payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreement, and the safety plan, Grenier said the three issues are intertwined and will need to be resolved together as a package.
Regarding the decommissioning fund, NextEra representative Chris Kozlowksi spoke of possibly increasing the fund in the form of a line of credit.
County legal counsel Jonathan Frizzell said the December 2009 agreement states that funding must be in a form acceptable to the county.
Grenier said he was not in favor of accepting a letter of credit because NextEra is a large company that could declare bankruptcy, and if that were to happen, the county would be on the hook for decommissioning the wind park.
Kozlowski said there are 25 more years of expected life for the wind park, and once that point is reached, NextEra would likely be looking at re-powering it to lengthen the life of the facility.
GRP, which went online in 2012 and is the largest commercial wind park in New Hampshire, stretches along 15 miles of ridgeline in the unincorporated places of Dixville, Ervings Location, Millsfield and Odell and in the town of Dummer.
