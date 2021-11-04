The Tillotson Fund of the N.H.Charitable Trust has renewed its support of the BackPack Program of St. Paul’s in Lancaster, N.H. with a grant of $10,000.
The BackPack Program of St. Paul’s provides both weekend and holiday bags of nutritious food to 170 or more eligible children in Whitefield, Lancaster, Groveton, Stark and North Stratford’s elementary schools.
Support for the program also comes from the local towns, the N.H. Food Bank, Walmart, local vendors, corporations, civic organizations, churches and concerned citizens.
To efficiently and cost effectively implement the program, coordinator Richard Carlson seeks out nourishing foods at the best price and devotes travel miles and hours to pick up and deliver. At St. Paul’s a team of seven volunteers assist with unloading and stacking the heavy goods. Carlson’s team of 12 volunteers, augmented by seven substitutes, gather weekly at St. Paul’s to sort, pack, and deliver bags to the five schools for the students to take home on Friday. Each child receives three meals and snacks on Saturday and Sunday, extra cereal for the week and a coupon for dairy products. Additional meals are supplied for vacations.
“All those who generously join the Tillotson Fund in supporting the program can be assured that they are building a stronger future for children in our North County communities,” noted program volunteer Alice Poole, of Sugar Hill, N.H.
For further information, contact Richard Carlson; rplcarls@gmail.com; 802-676-3641.
