Time Is Of Essence In Replacing Wastewater Treatment Pump

LITTLETON — A failure of one of the two primary pumps at the wastewater treatment plant is leaving the town scrambling to find a contractor who can complete what will be about a six-month emergency replacement job at a cost of up to $800,000.
“Time is of the essence, ” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said during the board’s meeting on Monday. “If these fail, we’re in trouble.”
On March 2, the board voted unanimously to authorize an emergency expenditure of up to $800,000.
On Monday, Littleton Department of Public Works director Doug Damko said he is now working to put the project out to bid through requests for proposal to find the best company and competitive pricing, and the town is seeking emergency authorization from the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration to expend the money.
The town’s sewer fund balance, which has money available for capital improvements, currently has a little more than $1 million in unreserved funds.
At the moment, the plant is functioning well with the one pump.
“The other pump is working fine and handling spring runoff,” said Damko.
The situation is tenuous, though, as both pumps are more than 30 years old and past their life expectancy.
“We’ve already made the decision to replace both pumps … [and] we’re running on borrowed time while this is still working,” said Damko. “We would like to have the opportunity to wait for a grant, but we don’t have that luxury.”
In 2013, the pumps had problems, he told selectmen in March.
They are sealed units and cannot be fully inspected and it makes sense to replace them both as they are not repairable, said Damko.
Each pump costs about $290,000.
“There’s no way to repair it,” said Gendreau. “It’s all or nothing … If they fail, we’re in deep doo doo,” she said.
The town’s wastewater treatment plant, at 323 Meadow St., and obtains its operating permits and discharge elimination system permits from the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The facility has a design flow for 1.5 million gallons per day and discharges treated effluent to the adjacent Ammonoosuc River.
