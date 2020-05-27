Time is nearly up to nominate a local non-profit in the annual Red Sox Foundation “IMPACT” Awards contest. The program gives Red Sox fans a chance to vote for their favorite local non-profit. Top vote-getters win grant money. Two years ago, St. Johnsbury Academy took second place in Vermont.
The last date to nominate a group/organization is Sunday. Go online to redsox.com/IMPACT to enter your nomination.
The theme of this year’s IMPACT Awards will focus on organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes of individuals in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on mental health. Finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the voting period will begin. Voting ends July 22.
The IMPACT Awards will donate a total of $75,000 to 12 non-profits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. There will be two non-profits selected from each New England state.
When the Academy won in 2018, the ‘IMPACT’ required was that the organization demonstrates a “tangible impact to improving social justice, diversity and inclusivity.”
The Academy won a grant worth $3,000. The Vermont Center for Independent Living was the top vote-getter that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.