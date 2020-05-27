Time is nearly up to nominate a local non-profit in the annual Red Sox Foundation “IMPACT” Awards contest. The program gives Red Sox fans a chance to vote for their favorite local non-profit. Top vote-getters win grant money. Two years ago, St. Johnsbury Academy took second place in Vermont.

The last date to nominate a group/organization is Sunday. Go online to redsox.com/IMPACT to enter your nomination.

The theme of this year’s IMPACT Awards will focus on organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes of individuals in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on mental health. Finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the voting period will begin. Voting ends July 22.

The IMPACT Awards will donate a total of $75,000 to 12 non-profits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. There will be two non-profits selected from each New England state.

When the Academy won in 2018, the ‘IMPACT’ required was that the organization demonstrates a “tangible impact to improving social justice, diversity and inclusivity.”

The Academy won a grant worth $3,000. The Vermont Center for Independent Living was the top vote-getter that year.

