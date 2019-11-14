Only a few days remain to vote online for St. Johnsbury’s Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award proposal. Created by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award has provided $75,000 in matching funds over the past three years for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, a free family-friendly concert series at Dog Mountain. The Series brings 10 weekly concerts to Dog Mountain on summer Sundays, drawing friends and families from all over the Northeast Kingdom and beyond.

To claim eligibility for the annual $25,000 matching grant, fans of the popular Dog Mountain concert series must demonstrate support for St. Johnsbury’s proposal, submitted by Catamount Arts with the cooperation of partnering organization Dog Mountain, by casting an online vote at www.grant.levittamp.org.

