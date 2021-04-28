Tiny Maine Border Crossing Closing Due To Pandemic

The restricted flow of motorists across the U.S.-Canadian border in rural America due to the pandemic is having an effect on tiny border crossings.
On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the temporary closure of the port of entry in Monticello, Maine because traffic was reduced to one vehicle every four days in the past 12 months.
And in Montana and Idaho, seven rural ports will continue to operate, but at reduced hours begun when the U.S. and Canada agreed to limit all non-essential cross-border travel on March 21, 2020.
The U.S.-Canadian border closure has been extended until May 21.
The Monticello, Maine port operated with two agents on duty from Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to monitor traffic on rural Fletcher Road between Monticello and nearby Bloomfield, New Brunswick, CBP reported.
A traffic study showed that 74 vehicles used that port between March 20, 2020, and March 19, 2021. “That’s an average of 0.25 vehicles per day,” CBP stated.
Before that, the port handled an average of five vehicles a day.
The impact, CBP stated, will be minimal, with two other ports of entry nine- and 13-miles away.
“Coronavirus has changed the way we all live and travel, and the present restrictions on non-essential cross-border travel have left the already underutilized Monticello Port of Entry even less essential,” said Jennifer De La O, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Boston Field Office.
“As stewards of our citizen’s tax dollars, it would be fiscally reasonable and responsible to temporarily close the Monticello facility and reallocate the two CBP officers to help improve service during higher volume periods at nearby ports of entry.”
In Montana and Idaho, rural ports will continue to operate at the reduced hours imposed on March 21, 2020, CBP reported. And the annual opening of two seasonal summer ports in Montana has been delayed.
CBP did not respond to a request for a comment on the continued impact of non-essential travel restrictions on ports of entry in the Derby Line area and elsewhere in northern Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Main Street port in Derby Line was closed overnight due to restrictions.
