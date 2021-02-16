COVENTRY — Facing resignations and financial troubles, the sole remaining official of the tiny independent water system called the Coventry Fire District is asking for help from the town of Coventry.
The Coventry Select Board on Monday told Fire District Prudential Committee member, Dominic Gervais that they would research their options and talk to him again soon.
They sidestepped a request by recently resigned Fire District Clerk Martha Sylvester, who asked the select board to serious consider taking over the fire district. Selectmen said they need more information before making any commitments on the future of the fire district.
Fire district leaders, elected and appointed, have labored to tackle a host of problems, lack of funds, improper bookkeeping and other issues stemming from an inactive prudential committee that left all the decision-making over a million-dollar water system project to the former committee chairwoman.
An auditor had said the district was functionally bankrupt, not collecting enough in fees from its 84 users to keep afloat for long. Sylvester said the fire district has been in the red for five years.
Town facilities and the village school depend on the fire district’s water system.
Gervais, along with Sylvester and former fire district treasurer and delinquent fee collector, Kate Fletcher, appeared before the select board at their remote meeting Monday. Gervais is the only member left in office of the three-member Prudential Committee still in office after the others resigned.
“As you well know the fire district is needing some quick assistance, as I am the only elected official for the fire district,” Gervais said.
Gervais said he has spoken with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, which issued a $922,000 grant to the district to install a system to remove arsenic from the well water. USDA officials suggested that it might be time for the town to take over the fire district, Gervais said.
Gervais said he would like the select board to appoint at least one more prudential committee member and a clerk/treasurer so they could sign checks and keep the district operating.
The water system supervisor, Pedro Grondin, is waiting for his W-2 tax forms, Gervais said.
“I don’t know if you are interested in taking this over, or if you want me to try and be successful with good personnel,” Gervais said.
He said he would like to keep the fire district, formed in 1923, going but said he needs help to do that.
It would be sad “to see this thing fall apart and actually have to turn it over to the town,” Gervais said.
“I am afraid I am going to do something wrong and I don’t want to do that either.”
Fletcher, who attended the meeting on Zoom, but had audio problems, wrote in text that a small group of citizens cannot solve the problems with the district.
“The fire district is beyond a volunteer group,” Fletcher wrote.
Selectmen directed the town’s new administrator, Ned Connell to help Gervais with keeping fire district documents safe at the town office.
They also asked Connell to reach out to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for information and discussed contacting the town attorney.
Sylvester said the town should take it over, and asked selectmen to reveal their position on that.
Selectmen said they weren’t ready yet.
“For myself I need more information about how it would work, how it would look,” Selectman Phil Marquette said.
Sylvester said she would like to see one selectman appointed to the fire district prudential committee to become familiar with the situation.
The fire district has asked for people interested in serving the district to apply by Feb. 17. As of Monday, there were no applicants.
Sylvester, in an interview before the meeting, said that the select board is having trouble finding other volunteers for town positions. She said she found it difficult to work with selectmen and the town’s new administrator.
Sylvester has concerns that work is being done for the district without authority of either government. Elected officials should make decisions, she said.
Selectmen and Gervais said they didn’t want to talk about conflicts at the meeting.
Those concerns aside, Sylvester said she wants the town to take over the fire district.
“I don’t see how the fire district stays afloat without the town,” she said.
She credited operator Grondin for his work to keep good water flowing despite the financial problems.
“The town needs to step their game up and come to the table,” Sylvester said.
“It’s a sinking ship. We have to decide how bad we are going to let it sink.”
