Tip Jar Stolen In Dunkin Donuts Burglary

A window opening is boarded over at Dunkin Donuts on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2022, after some broke into the restaurant earlier in the morning. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Someone smashed a Dunkin Donuts window early Wednesday then stole the tip jar from the front counter.

St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary is investigating the crime and reported that the incident happened at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Criminal charges expected for the person responsible are burglary, unlawful mischief and petit larceny from a building.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Cleary at 802-748-2314.

There is video camera surveillance footage that Sgt. Cleary is reviewing.

The side windows of the restaurant are boarded over and the business was open to serve customers Wednesday.

