As they study ways to boost the local economy and make Whitefield more of an attraction, town officials are looking at bringing the wave of the future to town.

Although Route 3 goes through the heart of Whitefield, a lack of electric vehicle charging stations along the highway has led to many vehicles bypassing the town, Rob Larson, the town’s director of public works, told Whitefield selectmen during their Jan. 6 meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments