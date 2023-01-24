LITTLETON — The town has been awarded money from the state for municipal bridge improvements, and town officials are looking to use a chunk of it to reduce the local share for state-required improvements to the Dells Dam.

After an administrative public hearing on Monday, the Select Board voted 3-0 to accept and expend unanticipated funding from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in the amount of $265,939.15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments