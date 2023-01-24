LITTLETON — The town has been awarded money from the state for municipal bridge improvements, and town officials are looking to use a chunk of it to reduce the local share for state-required improvements to the Dells Dam.
After an administrative public hearing on Monday, the Select Board voted 3-0 to accept and expend unanticipated funding from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation in the amount of $265,939.15.
The one-time payment is authorized by Senate Bill 401, which allocates bridge funding to all New Hampshire municipalities and calculates how much money each municipality will receive, with half based on a town’s population and half on that municipality’s bridge deck surface area.
The state money is for the maintenance, repair, construction, and reconstruction of municipally owned bridges.
“I went ahead and put together a brief list of vehicular and pedestrian bridges that are eligible for these funds,” said Doug Damko, director of the Littleton Department of Public Works. “We don’t have a particular CIP [capital improvement plan] that’s been established for the maintenance of these bridges, so this is a good opportunity to use these funds toward getting that accomplished and getting projects done that are specific to those bridges.”
Three bridges he identified with estimated costs include the vehicular bridge on Dwyer Road over the Dells Brook associated with Dells Dam.
At the March 2023 town meeting warrant will be an article asking voters to authorize up to $602,200 for improvements to Dells Dam, which the state has deemed deficient and a safety hazard to residents downstream were it to fail during a high-water event.
That particular bridge has already been identified to be replaced with the dam.
“We talked with our consultant, Dubois and King [Engineering], and they broke out their costs for that bridge and they came up with $212,000 as that being a portion of the overall project, which is $602,200, including the dam,” said Damko.
Dubois and King included the replacement of Dwyer Road over Dells Brook in the total budgeted project cost.
The Dells Dam warrant article states that the total bond cost could be reduced by any grant, aid, or other funding received for the project.
On Tuesday, Gleason said because of that wording in the warrant article the article will not need to be amended before the Feb. 7 deliberative session and it is the Select Board’s intention to use the $212,000 to reduce the total $602,200 cost of rebuilding the whole Dells Dam.
The second project is the riverwalk covered bridge over the Ammonoosuc River (near the Littleton Area Senior Center) that could use re-staining or repainting, at an estimated cost of $50,000 or less, said Damko.
“The third one is the small wooden bridge over Curtis Brook that’s got some wood decking that’s coming apart,” said Damko. “The replacement on that decking I estimated at $5,000. That could end up being a little bit higher. Those are the ones at least at this point that we have on our radar for eligible bridges that these funds could be used for. I also recommend that we look at hiring a contractor or somebody with experience in bridges to help us review all of these bridges and come up with a little more formal CIP plan.”
In addition to Dwyer Road over Dells Brook, the town has four other vehicular bridges that meet the definition of bridges eligible for the DOT funding — Highland Avenue over Baker Brook, Industrial Park Road over the Ammonoosuc River, Beacon Street over the Ammonoosuc River, and Redington Street over the Ammonoosuc River.
In addition to the covered footbridge spanning the Ammonoosuc River and the wooden bridge over Curtis Brook, the third eligible pedestrian bridge is the Kenneth Curran Wire Bridge over the Ammonoosuc River.
Senate Bill 401 divided up a total of $36 million between all towns that have municipally owned bridges that meet state definitions for vehicular or pedestrian bridges. There is no deadline for the use of the money.
The one-time payment from DOT is not related to the block grant aid payments that Littleton receives quarterly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.