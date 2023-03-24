Toilet Paper Argument Leads To Assault Charge
57 Goodness Lane, Concord, Vt. (Contributed Google Maps)

An argument over toilet paper led to a criminal charge against a Concord man.

Russell Silva, 44, was arrested by the Essex Country Sheriff”s Department this week but was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

