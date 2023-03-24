Toilet Paper Argument Leads To Assault Charge

An argument over toilet paper led to a criminal charge against a Concord man.
Russell Silva, 44, was arrested by the Essex Country Sheriff”s Department this week but was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Silva then failed to appear in court as directed, which led Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi to request a $2,500 arrest warrant - which the judge approved.
Essex Superior Court
But Silva showed up later in the afternoon at the courthouse and Judge Jiron struck the bail and ordered Silva to come back on Friday to be arraigned on a charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault.
State’s Attorney Illuzzi told Judge Jiron that Silva has a prior criminal record.
“He appears to have three - if not four - violations of court orders in the form of violation of abuse prevention orders in New Hampshire,” said Illuzzi.
Police said a copy of Silva’s record check shows a prior conviction of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
According to court documents, police said they responded to a report of a domestic assault this week at 57 Goodness Lane in Concord. The alleged victim - a 49-year-old woman - told police the altercation with Silva started in the bathroom.
“She had just gotten out of the shower and was arguing over toilet paper with Silva,” wrote Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby in his report. “(She) stated Silva hit her in the face with the back of his open hand. Deputy Engel took pictures of red areas on (her) neck and face. The most pronounced red area was on (her) left cheek.”
The alleged victim then went to a neighbors house to call 911 because she and Silva share a phone.
The alleged victim also told police she had another altercation with a 45-year-old woman at the residence and that Silva also got involved.
“Silva stepped in to break up the fight and threw her on the floor,” wrote Sheriff Colby.
Silva is facing a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and and a $25,000 fine.
