Kitty Toll addresses a crowd of supporters gathered at the McDonald Farm in Danville and those watching via online video on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, to witness her formal announcement for the position of Vermont lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Kitty Toll, D-Danville, was the top fundraiser in the Vermont Lieutenant Governor’s race as of July 1.
The former state representative and House Appropriations Committee chair has raised $199,200 overall and $81,662 during the most recent reporting cycle.
Toll had out-raised her three opponents in the Democratic primary: Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman ($166,899 as of July 1), non-profit executive director Patricia Preston ($135,450), and state Rep. Charles Kimbell ($62,912).
Overall, the average contribution of Toll’s 703 donors was $283 — 45% higher than the average Zuckerman donation.
According to the July 1 campaign finance report, top donors to Toll’s campaign were John Casella of Rutland ($4,000), Beth Pearce for Treasurer of Montpelier ($4,000), Arthur Berndt of Sharon ($4,000), Patrick Lundgren of Auburn, Mass. ($2,500), Anthony DiLorenzo of Portsmouth, N.H. ($2,500), Tim Ayer of Middlesex ($2,500), Chris Havey of Claremont, N.H. ($2,000) and David Coates of Colchester ($2,000).
Republican candidate state Sen. Joe Benning of Lyndon, who faces a lightly contested primary, reported $14,131 in total donations as of July 1, including $5,956 during the last reporting cycle.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE SENATE
Republican Carrie Gendreau of Littleton took an early fundraising lead in the District One state senate race.
Gendreau, the vice chair of the Littleton Select Board, showed $48,380 in total receipts in her June 22 campaign finance report.
Most of those funds ($37,290) were transferred from the campaign coffers of outgoing Sen. Erin Hennessey, a fellow Republican who chose not to run and dissolved her political committee. She was recently sworn in as Deputy Secretary of State.
Democrat Edith Tucker of Randolph, who represents the Coos 5 district in the New Hampshire House, had only raised $3,800 as of June 22. Her top contributor was former Democratic state senate candidate Sue Ford, who contributed $2,000.
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
Incumbent Cinde Warmington of Concord holds a commanding fundraising lead over her Democratic primary opponent in the District Two Executive Council race.
As of June 22, Warmington had raised $362,244, including $115,581 in the last reporting period.
Her challenger, Mike Cryans of Hanover, had raised $63,249 overall and $27,241 during the last reporting period.
Cryans served one term as the District One councilor from 2019-20 but redrawn council districts now puts him in District Two.
