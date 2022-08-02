Trailing in the polls, Lieutenant Governor candidate Kitty Toll of Danville holds a commanding lead in fundraising.
Between July 1 and Aug. 1, Toll raised $56,000, more than her three Democratic primary opponents combined.
It was further evidence of Toll’s superior fundraising skills.
With a week to go before the primary election, Toll has raked in $250,000 for the entire campaign so far.
None of her opponents — former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman ($197,000), non-profit executive director Patricia Preston ($140,000), and state Rep. Charles Kimbell ($76,000) — have cracked the $200,000 mark.
The candidates with the largest campaign war chests, Toll and Zukerman, have taken different approaches to fundraising.
Zuckerman has relied on a grassroots approach. He reported 35% more contributors than Toll over the past month.
But Toll’s contributors have opened their wallets and given more. Her average donation was 154% higher than Zuckerman’s.
The top donors to Toll’s campaign between July 1 and Aug. 1 were Craig Jewett of Newington, N.H. ($4,210), Taylor Harmeling of Charlotte ($4,210), Raj Bhakta of Poultney ($4,000), Elaine Dagesse of Boca Raton, Fla. ($3,000) and EM Media of Cherry Hill, N.J., ($2,546.67).
Toll has used her superior fundraising to increase her visibility.
Approaching primary day on Aug. 9, Toll spent over $95,000 over the past month, investing heavily in television ads and print materials.
In comparison, Zuckerman spent more than $56,000 and Preston and Kimbell each spent more than $30,000 during the same time period.
It remains to be seen if fundraising and spending will translate to votes.
A poll released Thursday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center showed Zuckerman in the lead with 38% support followed by Toll (23%), Preston (7%), Kimbell (4%) and 23% undecided.
ORLEANS 4 HOUSE RACE
Incumbent state Rep. Vicki Strong of Albany holds a strong fundraising lead in the Orleans 4 Republican primary.
She raised $6,869 over the past month while her opponent, newcomer John Courchaine of Craftsbury, hasn’t filed a campaign finance report.
Even so, Strong faces pressure to continue raising money.
If she prevails, she will face Democrat Katherine Sims of Craftsbury in the general election.
Sims is the third-leading fundraiser among House candidates in Vermont through Aug. 1, reporting $15,490.50 in total donations, with a third of her 89 donors giving $100 or less.
Although Strong and Sims squared off two years ago, the stakes are higher this time around.
Currently, they co-represent the two-seat Orleans-Caledonia House district (Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock).
However, the electoral map was re-drawn earlier this year, and now they will compete for a single seat in the newly created Orleans 4 district (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro).
Ahead of the primary, Strong had been endorsed by former Gov. Jim Douglas and former Lt. Gov. Brian Dubie while Sims’ website lists endorsements by progressive groups Rights & Democracy, Renew U.S., VPIRG and Planned Parenthood along with a list of 80 friends and neighbors.
