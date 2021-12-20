Tools Stolen From Rural Edge Housing Project On Cherry Street

St. Johnsbury Police are seeking help from the public in finding who stole tools from the worksite of a Rural Edge housing project on Cherry Street.
A report by Office Gerald Schartner notes that the tools were stolen between 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 16 from the property.
Construction workers have been on the job for months working to convert the former town jailhouse and adjacent building into housing units.
Anybody with information in regards to this case is encouraged to contact Ofc. Schartner at the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
