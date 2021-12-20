Tools Stolen From Rural Edge Housing Project On Cherry Street
Buy Now

A large dumpster is full outside the former St. Johnsbury jail building on Cherry Street on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as work is underway to rehab and convert the building into housing units. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury Police are seeking help from the public in finding who stole tools from the worksite of a Rural Edge housing project on Cherry Street.

A report by Office Gerald Schartner notes that the tools were stolen between 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 16 from the property.

Construction workers have been on the job for months working to convert the former town jailhouse and adjacent building into housing units.

Anybody with information in regards to this case is encouraged to contact Ofc. Schartner at the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments