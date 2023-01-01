Top Local News Stories Of 2022
Buy Now

Firefighters work to extract the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into the ledge on Mt. Vernon Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, June 2, 2022, while CALEX rescue personnel provide medical care to the driver. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The following were our most-read local news stories of 2022 at caledonianrecord.com. The site drew approximately 10,000 daily readers throughout the year.

  1. Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Littleton
  2. Hazen Union Athletic Director Dies At 21
  3. Christmas Carolers Spread Hope, Love To Local Girl
  4. Tractor-Trailer Leaves I-91, Crashes Into Ledge On Street Below
  5. Corvette Driver Clocked At 161 m.p.h. On I-93
  6. Victim’s Family: ‘I Just Want Him To Be Remembered For Who He Was’
  7. Driver Killed In Route 2 Crash
  8. Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Route 5 In St. Johnsbury
  9. Police Execute Search Warrant After Cocaine, Fentanyl Tossed Out Window
  10. Police Confirm One Dead In NVRH Shooting
  11. Police Search Shawn Rich’s Spring Street Residence
  12. Two Teens Die In Kingdom Car Crash
  13. Marty Moving On But Marty’s To Remain In Family
  14. Tractor Trailer Crashes Off I-91 And Onto St. Johnsbury Street
  15. Court Records Identify Local Man As ‘Person Of Interest’ In Eden Shooting
  16. State’s Attorney: Katelyn Deslandes Used Drugs Prior To Double Fatal
  17. Local Woman Dies In Hit-And-Run Tragedy
  18. Driver Dies When Truck Leaves I93, Plunges Into Connecticut River
  19. Tractor-Trailer Crashes, Burns On Interstate 91
  20. St. Johnsbury Police Investigating Drug-Related Maple Street Shooting
  21. NEK’s First Licensed Cannabis Retailer Opening In St. Johnsbury
  22. Police: NVRH Shooting Victim Was Targeted
  23. St. Johnsbury Halloween Parade Returns With Spirit
  24. Bradford Police Arrest St. J Man, Connecting Him To’Catalytic Converter Theft Ring’
  25. One Seriously Hurt In Reported Road Rage Incident
  26. St. Johnsbury Businessman Going To Prison
  27. Victim In NVRH Parking Lot Shooting Identified
  28. Gary Ely Dies One Day Shy Of 69th Anniversary Of First Work Day At Caplan’s
  29. Police: Cafeteria Worker Drops Meth On School Grounds
  30. Fire Consumes Shadow Drive, St. Johnsbury Home
  31. Police Seeking Barnet Man Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults On Children
  32. Residents Denied Access To Their Driveway, Mailbox In Property Line Dispute
  33. Driver Charged In Double Fatal Crash
  34. Hardwick Police Chief Under Investigation
  35. St. J Pet Parade Returns Honoring Pets As Heroes
  36. Pharmacy Service Shuttered At Walgreens In St. Johnsbury
  37. FedEx Delivery Truck Burns On I-91
  38. Car Burns In McDonald’s Drive Thru
  39. Man Shot Dead In St. Johnsbury Apartment
  40. New Cannabis Store Serves First Customers But Needs Permit
  41. Cannabis Shop Owner Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
  42. The Jam Changes Hands
  43. Vintage Snowmobile Restorers Grab First Place In National Competition
  44. West Burke Woman Linked To Three Violent NEK Drug Incidents Since August
  45. Firefighters From Several Towns Converge On Monroe House Fire
  46. Authorities Identify Drowning Victim
  47. N.Y. Man Linked To NVRH Parking Lot Shooting Held On Bail
  48. A Love Story, And Farewell Of A Beloved Father
  49. Missing Hiker Was Chasing Four Thousand Footer Club
  50. Local Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl Sunday Morning
  51. Motorist Killed In Two-vehicle Walden Crash
  52. Stars & Stripes Make Triumphant Return
  53. AOT Follows Up’Dear Junkies’ Sign With Closure Of Roadside Pull-off Area
  54. Historic Mountain View Grand Hotel Sold For $24.2M
  55. Police Seeking Local Woman Accused Of Custodial Interference
  56. Hundreds Attend Memorial At Burke Mountain Academy For Anna Moriah â€œMoâ€ Wilson
  57. Police: Drug-impaired Driver Damages Cemetery Grounds
  58. Police Seize Guns, Suspected Drugs From Lily Pond Road Drug House Connected To NVRH Homicide
  59. St. J Woman Charged By Feds With Selling Drugs Out Of St. Mary’s Street Residence
  60. Motorcyclist Dies In Route 5, St. Johnsbury Crash
  61. Lyndon Institute Sends Off Class Of 2022
  62. Former St. J Car Business Owner Back In Prison
  63. Police Looking For Two Suspects In Connection With Fatal ATV Crash In Sheffield
  64. Man Linked To NVRH Shooting Caught After Dramatic Pursuit By New York State Police
  65. Cars Crash At St. Johnsbury Intersection
  66. St. J Man Held Without Bail After Mayonnaise Incident
  67. Newport Fugitive Caught By Vermont State Police
  68. Police Identify Source Of DNA Related To Brianna Maitland Disappearance
  69. Waterford Man Killed In Dump Truck Crash
  70. 10,000 Bags Of Fentanyl Seized After Arrest Of Northeast Kingdom Man
  71. Local Corrections Officer Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography
  72. Car Leaves I91, Bursts Into Flames
  73. Attorney Serving As Probate Judge Suspended For 15 Months
  74. Two People Charged In Connection To Maplefields Shooting
  75. Local Woman Sued For Having Fostered Dog Euthanized
  76. St. Johnsbury Crash Victim Wanted On NH Warrant
  77. Lyndonville Man Dies In Apartment Fire
  78. St. J Woman Charged With Felony Assault & Robbery On Washington Avenue
  79. Scene At The Annual Litteton Christmas Parade
  80. Photos From First Friday Arts In Littleton
  81. Police Break Up Huge Brawl At Barton Beach; Seeking Suspect
  82. Police Log
  83. St. Johnsbury Academy Celebrates Class of 2022
  84. St. Johnsbury Tobacco Shop Raided
  85. Police: Woman Assaults Officer During Arrest Over Alleged Ballfield Attack
  86. Two Injured In West Danville Crash
  87. 10 People Charged With Northeast Kingdom Drug Dealing
  88. State Police Cite Lawnmower Operator For Drunken Driving
  89. New Waumbek Golf Course Owners Announce Plans For Historic Links
  90. Two Rescued From River, One Person Unaccounted For
  91. Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect Is A Wealthy LA Doctor
  92. NEK Man’Doing Donuts’ Charged With Attempted Murder After Truck Strikes Someone
  93. Police Find Wanted Motorcyclist In Court
  94. Arrest Made In Four-Year-Old Murder Of Danville Man
  95. Bartender Avoids Jail In Fatal Crash Case
  96. Generator Trouble Sparks Fire That Destroys Concord Home
  97. Man Who Shook, Blinded Infant To Serve At Least 6 Years In Prison
  98. Man Injured In Road Rage Crash Identified
  99. Packed Fuller Hall Crowd Celebrates’Beautiful Life’ Of Jillian Hegarty
  100. Fleeing Motorist Drags Vermont State Police Officer 50 Yards On Interstate
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments