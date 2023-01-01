Top Local News Stories Of 2022

The following were our most-read local news stories of 2022 at caledonianrecord.com. The site drew approximately 10,000 daily readers throughout the year.
- Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Littleton
- Hazen Union Athletic Director Dies At 21
- Christmas Carolers Spread Hope, Love To Local Girl
- Tractor-Trailer Leaves I-91, Crashes Into Ledge On Street Below
- Corvette Driver Clocked At 161 m.p.h. On I-93
- Victim’s Family: ‘I Just Want Him To Be Remembered For Who He Was’
- Driver Killed In Route 2 Crash
- Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Route 5 In St. Johnsbury
- Police Execute Search Warrant After Cocaine, Fentanyl Tossed Out Window
- Police Confirm One Dead In NVRH Shooting
- Police Search Shawn Rich’s Spring Street Residence
- Two Teens Die In Kingdom Car Crash
- Marty Moving On But Marty’s To Remain In Family
- Tractor Trailer Crashes Off I-91 And Onto St. Johnsbury Street
- Court Records Identify Local Man As ‘Person Of Interest’ In Eden Shooting
- State’s Attorney: Katelyn Deslandes Used Drugs Prior To Double Fatal
- Local Woman Dies In Hit-And-Run Tragedy
- Driver Dies When Truck Leaves I93, Plunges Into Connecticut River
- Tractor-Trailer Crashes, Burns On Interstate 91
- St. Johnsbury Police Investigating Drug-Related Maple Street Shooting
- NEK’s First Licensed Cannabis Retailer Opening In St. Johnsbury
- Police: NVRH Shooting Victim Was Targeted
- St. Johnsbury Halloween Parade Returns With Spirit
- Bradford Police Arrest St. J Man, Connecting Him To’Catalytic Converter Theft Ring’
- One Seriously Hurt In Reported Road Rage Incident
- St. Johnsbury Businessman Going To Prison
- Victim In NVRH Parking Lot Shooting Identified
- Gary Ely Dies One Day Shy Of 69th Anniversary Of First Work Day At Caplan’s
- Police: Cafeteria Worker Drops Meth On School Grounds
- Fire Consumes Shadow Drive, St. Johnsbury Home
- Police Seeking Barnet Man Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults On Children
- Residents Denied Access To Their Driveway, Mailbox In Property Line Dispute
- Driver Charged In Double Fatal Crash
- Hardwick Police Chief Under Investigation
- St. J Pet Parade Returns Honoring Pets As Heroes
- Pharmacy Service Shuttered At Walgreens In St. Johnsbury
- FedEx Delivery Truck Burns On I-91
- Car Burns In McDonald’s Drive Thru
- Man Shot Dead In St. Johnsbury Apartment
- New Cannabis Store Serves First Customers But Needs Permit
- Cannabis Shop Owner Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
- The Jam Changes Hands
- Vintage Snowmobile Restorers Grab First Place In National Competition
- West Burke Woman Linked To Three Violent NEK Drug Incidents Since August
- Firefighters From Several Towns Converge On Monroe House Fire
- Authorities Identify Drowning Victim
- N.Y. Man Linked To NVRH Parking Lot Shooting Held On Bail
- A Love Story, And Farewell Of A Beloved Father
- Missing Hiker Was Chasing Four Thousand Footer Club
- Local Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl Sunday Morning
- Motorist Killed In Two-vehicle Walden Crash
- Stars & Stripes Make Triumphant Return
- AOT Follows Up’Dear Junkies’ Sign With Closure Of Roadside Pull-off Area
- Historic Mountain View Grand Hotel Sold For $24.2M
- Police Seeking Local Woman Accused Of Custodial Interference
- Hundreds Attend Memorial At Burke Mountain Academy For Anna Moriah â€œMoâ€ Wilson
- Police: Drug-impaired Driver Damages Cemetery Grounds
- Police Seize Guns, Suspected Drugs From Lily Pond Road Drug House Connected To NVRH Homicide
- St. J Woman Charged By Feds With Selling Drugs Out Of St. Mary’s Street Residence
- Motorcyclist Dies In Route 5, St. Johnsbury Crash
- Lyndon Institute Sends Off Class Of 2022
- Former St. J Car Business Owner Back In Prison
- Police Looking For Two Suspects In Connection With Fatal ATV Crash In Sheffield
- Man Linked To NVRH Shooting Caught After Dramatic Pursuit By New York State Police
- Cars Crash At St. Johnsbury Intersection
- St. J Man Held Without Bail After Mayonnaise Incident
- Newport Fugitive Caught By Vermont State Police
- Police Identify Source Of DNA Related To Brianna Maitland Disappearance
- Waterford Man Killed In Dump Truck Crash
- 10,000 Bags Of Fentanyl Seized After Arrest Of Northeast Kingdom Man
- Local Corrections Officer Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography
- Car Leaves I91, Bursts Into Flames
- Attorney Serving As Probate Judge Suspended For 15 Months
- Two People Charged In Connection To Maplefields Shooting
- Local Woman Sued For Having Fostered Dog Euthanized
- St. Johnsbury Crash Victim Wanted On NH Warrant
- Lyndonville Man Dies In Apartment Fire
- St. J Woman Charged With Felony Assault & Robbery On Washington Avenue
- Scene At The Annual Litteton Christmas Parade
- Photos From First Friday Arts In Littleton
- Police Break Up Huge Brawl At Barton Beach; Seeking Suspect
- Police Log
- St. Johnsbury Academy Celebrates Class of 2022
- St. Johnsbury Tobacco Shop Raided
- Police: Woman Assaults Officer During Arrest Over Alleged Ballfield Attack
- Two Injured In West Danville Crash
- 10 People Charged With Northeast Kingdom Drug Dealing
- State Police Cite Lawnmower Operator For Drunken Driving
- New Waumbek Golf Course Owners Announce Plans For Historic Links
- Two Rescued From River, One Person Unaccounted For
- Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect Is A Wealthy LA Doctor
- NEK Man’Doing Donuts’ Charged With Attempted Murder After Truck Strikes Someone
- Police Find Wanted Motorcyclist In Court
- Arrest Made In Four-Year-Old Murder Of Danville Man
- Bartender Avoids Jail In Fatal Crash Case
- Generator Trouble Sparks Fire That Destroys Concord Home
- Man Who Shook, Blinded Infant To Serve At Least 6 Years In Prison
- Man Injured In Road Rage Crash Identified
- Packed Fuller Hall Crowd Celebrates’Beautiful Life’ Of Jillian Hegarty
- Fleeing Motorist Drags Vermont State Police Officer 50 Yards On Interstate
