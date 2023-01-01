The following were our most-read local sports stories of 2022 at caledonianrecord.com. The site drew approximately 10,000 daily readers throughout the year.
- Danville Routs Hazen, Books Return Trip To Barre
- Vermont Division I State Track And Field Championship
- Donahue, Spaulding Upset No. 1 Lyndon In OT Thriller
- Murphy, Hilltoppers Make It 8 Straight Wins Over Rival Vikings
- St. J Starts Fast, Holds Off Tigers In Home Opener (With Stats + Photo Gallery)
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: St. J Shuts Down Spaulding; Lake Region Picks Off D-I Champ Rice
- Unbeaten Spartans Overpower Engineers (With Photo Gallery)
- Lyndon Routs Tide On Senior Day
- Vermont Division I State Track And Field Championship
- Blue Mountain Magic: Dennis’ Game-Winner Helps Bucks Stun Raptors, Advance To First State Final Since 2001
- Royer Baffles Hornets, Undefeated Vikings Go Back-To-Back
- Woodsville Outlasts Littleton, Returns To D-IV Title Game
- Friday H.S. Roundup: St. J Sweeps At Ray Frey Track; ETS Second In Connecticut
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Overwhelm Rival St. J, Run Win Streak To Six
- Friday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Woodsville Nips Profile In Quarterfinal Thriller; Lake Region Shocks Fairfax To Reach First Final Four
- St. J Sinks Hornets In Home Opener
- St. J’s Lemieux Seriously Hurt In Snocross Crash
- Annual Pond Skim At Burke Mountain
- St. J Girls Host Montpelier In Ultimate
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Jones, Hilltoppers Vault Past Redhawks
- Monday H.S. Roundup: Hiltoppers Ace Vikings
- Dominant Woodsville Repeats As D-IV Champions
- Littleton Hoops Routs Rival WMR
- Rivard, Hazen Stun No. 1 Winooski For D-III Throne
- Vikings Reign In The Rain
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Rally Past Hornets To Stay Unbeaten
- Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton, Woodsville Forge Draw In Rain
- Moultonborough Tangles With Profile Girls Soccer
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Fight Off Rice In Senior Night Thriller
- Unbeaten Lyndon Charges Past Tigers, Earns Shot At Repeat
- Monday H.S. Roundup: Amadon, Hilltoppers Race Past Rangers
- Dube’s Buzzer-Beating 3 Lifts Bucks To First Title Since 2001
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Coogs Stymie Hilltoppers For Second Time
- Viking Bats Silenced After First, Tide Earn First Title In 32 Years
- Hilltoppers Host Essex On Senior Day
- Preseason Football (Day 2) At St. Johnsbury
- Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Whitcomb Rains 3s On Birthday, Vikings Lock Up Wasps
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Engineers Barrel Past Patriots
- Murphy Produces 8 TDs, Hilltoppers Shine On Senior Night
- St. J Boys XC Take NVAC Title, Eying D-I Repeat
- Rutland Stuns Top-Seeded Hilltoppers At Patrick
- Brattleboro Overpowers Lyndon
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Pull Away In St. J
- Flocke, Woodsville Catapult Past Concord Christian, Cap Perfect Season As Back-To-Back Champs
- Babe Ruth 18U Baseball (Lyndon at St. J)
- Alekson Deals Gem, Wolves Shut Out Wildcats For D-III Repeat
- Colchester Visits Lyndon At FCA
- Hilltopper Hoop Teams Train With XIP
- Hilltopper OLine, Redhawk 7v7 Squad Reign At SJA’s Annual Summer Football Event (With Photo Gallery)
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Woodsville Runs Over Littleton; Lyndon Girls Secure No. 1 Seed For First Time
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Robinson, Lyndon Handle Enosburg In Opener
- Power Pack: Team-First Hilltoppers Repeat As Division I XC Champions
- St. J Hoop Denies Rutland
- Colchester Meets St. J In Baseball
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Stays Perfect, Ends Woodsville’s 35-Game Win Streak
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Pair Of Scoring Flurries Vaults Vikings
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Tennis Finishes Perfect Regular Season; Individual State Tourney Underway Today
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: T-Birds Use Long Ball To Slip Past St. J
- McKearin Powers Proctor Past Danville In D-IV Semifinal
- Lyndon Hosts Lake Region In Softball
- Red Sox Down G-Men, Win St. J Little League Regular-Season Tournament Title
- St. J Meets BFA-St. Albans To Kick Off Home Track Season
- Littleton Edges WMR In Girls Hoops
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Boys Roll, Girls Nip North Country Ahead Of Burlington Invitational (With Photo Gallery)
- Profile at Woodsville Boys Soccer
- Redhawks Hang 50, Blitz Hilltoppers At Fairbanks
- Wednesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Hilltoppers Bounce Brattleboro
- Danville At Hazen Girls Basketball
- North Country Coaching Legend Gary Jenness Earns John Wooden Legacy Award
- Kingdom Blades Host Essex On Senior Night
- Top-Seeded Gilford Ends Spartan Run In D-III Semifinals
- SJA Alumni Field Hockey Game
- 2022 Little League District IV All-Star Tournament Scores And Schedule
- VBCA Unveils 2022 Hoops ‘Dream Dozen’
- Danville Hoop Battles WRV
- Bulldogs Outlast Hilltoppers In Offensive Showcase
- St. J Overpowers Rutland
- Burke Hosts Enduro World Series, Racers From Around The Globe
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Claims XC Victories In Home Opener
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Battle To Season Sweep Of Rutland
- Mason, Lussier Power Vikings To State Final
- Vt. Girls Hoops Playoff Roundup: Lyndon Cuts Down Cosmos, Returns To Barre
- Little League Baseball District IV 12U Tournament (St. J vs. Lyndon)
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Begin, St. J Slash Fairfax; Mason Tosses No-No For Unbeaten Vikings
- St. J Grapplers Host Redhawks
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Capture NVAC Mountain Crown On Home Soil
- Hilltopper Boys Repeat As D-I Track And Field Champions
- St. J Hosts Mt. Mansfield In Unified Hoops
- 2022-23 Caledonian-Record Preseason Boys Basketball Players To Watch List
- Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Outlast Bears In Cold, Rain; Carr, Coaching Crew Get 100th Win In Viking Rout
- Monday H.S. Roundup: Hazen Bounces Back In Lyndon; Vikings Cut Down Coogs At FCA
- Hauser Alley-Oop Sends No. 1 Hilltoppers To Final Four
- Blue Mountain Alum Cushing Replaces Longtime Hazen AD Sperry
- White River Edges Blue Mountain 5-4 To Claim Division IV Crown
- After 107 Wins And Three Softball Titles, Lyndon’s Carr Steps Down
- Thursday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville Sinks Bucks In Matchup Of Champions
- Hartford Meets St. J In D-II Lax Clash
- Lyndon Runs Past Raiders In Season Opener
- St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy: The Record’s 2022 Offensive Football Player Of The Year
- Littleton, Colebrook Meet On Pitch
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.