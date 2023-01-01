The following were our most-read local sports stories of 2022 at caledonianrecord.com. The site drew approximately 10,000 daily readers throughout the year.

  1. Danville Routs Hazen, Books Return Trip To Barre
  2. Vermont Division I State Track And Field Championship
  3. Donahue, Spaulding Upset No. 1 Lyndon In OT Thriller
  4. Murphy, Hilltoppers Make It 8 Straight Wins Over Rival Vikings
  5. St. J Starts Fast, Holds Off Tigers In Home Opener (With Stats + Photo Gallery)
  6. Thursday H.S. Roundup: St. J Shuts Down Spaulding; Lake Region Picks Off D-I Champ Rice
  7. Unbeaten Spartans Overpower Engineers (With Photo Gallery)
  8. Lyndon Routs Tide On Senior Day
  9. Vermont Division I State Track And Field Championship
  10. Blue Mountain Magic: Dennis’ Game-Winner Helps Bucks Stun Raptors, Advance To First State Final Since 2001
  11. Royer Baffles Hornets, Undefeated Vikings Go Back-To-Back
  12. Woodsville Outlasts Littleton, Returns To D-IV Title Game
  13. Friday H.S. Roundup: St. J Sweeps At Ray Frey Track; ETS Second In Connecticut
  14. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Overwhelm Rival St. J, Run Win Streak To Six
  15. Friday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Woodsville Nips Profile In Quarterfinal Thriller; Lake Region Shocks Fairfax To Reach First Final Four
  16. St. J Sinks Hornets In Home Opener
  17. St. J’s Lemieux Seriously Hurt In Snocross Crash
  18. Annual Pond Skim At Burke Mountain
  19. St. J Girls Host Montpelier In Ultimate
  20. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Jones, Hilltoppers Vault Past Redhawks
  21. Monday H.S. Roundup: Hiltoppers Ace Vikings
  22. Dominant Woodsville Repeats As D-IV Champions
  23. Littleton Hoops Routs Rival WMR
  24. Rivard, Hazen Stun No. 1 Winooski For D-III Throne
  25. Vikings Reign In The Rain
  26. Friday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Rally Past Hornets To Stay Unbeaten
  27. Monday H.S. Roundup: Littleton, Woodsville Forge Draw In Rain
  28. Moultonborough Tangles With Profile Girls Soccer
  29. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Fight Off Rice In Senior Night Thriller
  30. Unbeaten Lyndon Charges Past Tigers, Earns Shot At Repeat
  31. Monday H.S. Roundup: Amadon, Hilltoppers Race Past Rangers
  32. Dube’s Buzzer-Beating 3 Lifts Bucks To First Title Since 2001
  33. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Coogs Stymie Hilltoppers For Second Time
  34. Viking Bats Silenced After First, Tide Earn First Title In 32 Years
  35. Hilltoppers Host Essex On Senior Day
  36. Preseason Football (Day 2) At St. Johnsbury
  37. Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Whitcomb Rains 3s On Birthday, Vikings Lock Up Wasps
  38. Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Engineers Barrel Past Patriots
  39. Murphy Produces 8 TDs, Hilltoppers Shine On Senior Night
  40. St. J Boys XC Take NVAC Title, Eying D-I Repeat
  41. Rutland Stuns Top-Seeded Hilltoppers At Patrick
  42. Brattleboro Overpowers Lyndon
  43. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Pull Away In St. J
  44. Flocke, Woodsville Catapult Past Concord Christian, Cap Perfect Season As Back-To-Back Champs
  45. Babe Ruth 18U Baseball (Lyndon at St. J)
  46. Alekson Deals Gem, Wolves Shut Out Wildcats For D-III Repeat
  47. Colchester Visits Lyndon At FCA
  48. Hilltopper Hoop Teams Train With XIP
  49. Hilltopper OLine, Redhawk 7v7 Squad Reign At SJA’s Annual Summer Football Event (With Photo Gallery)
  50. Saturday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Woodsville Runs Over Littleton; Lyndon Girls Secure No. 1 Seed For First Time
  51. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Robinson, Lyndon Handle Enosburg In Opener
  52. Power Pack: Team-First Hilltoppers Repeat As Division I XC Champions
  53. St. J Hoop Denies Rutland
  54. Colchester Meets St. J In Baseball
  55. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Littleton Stays Perfect, Ends Woodsville’s 35-Game Win Streak
  56. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Pair Of Scoring Flurries Vaults Vikings
  57. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Tennis Finishes Perfect Regular Season; Individual State Tourney Underway Today
  58. Thursday H.S. Roundup: T-Birds Use Long Ball To Slip Past St. J
  59. McKearin Powers Proctor Past Danville In D-IV Semifinal
  60. Lyndon Hosts Lake Region In Softball
  61. Red Sox Down G-Men, Win St. J Little League Regular-Season Tournament Title
  62. St. J Meets BFA-St. Albans To Kick Off Home Track Season
  63. Littleton Edges WMR In Girls Hoops
  64. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltopper Boys Roll, Girls Nip North Country Ahead Of Burlington Invitational (With Photo Gallery)
  65. Profile at Woodsville Boys Soccer
  66. Redhawks Hang 50, Blitz Hilltoppers At Fairbanks
  67. Wednesday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Hilltoppers Bounce Brattleboro
  68. Danville At Hazen Girls Basketball
  69. North Country Coaching Legend Gary Jenness Earns John Wooden Legacy Award
  70. Kingdom Blades Host Essex On Senior Night
  71. Top-Seeded Gilford Ends Spartan Run In D-III Semifinals
  72. SJA Alumni Field Hockey Game
  73. 2022 Little League District IV All-Star Tournament Scores And Schedule
  74. VBCA Unveils 2022 Hoops ‘Dream Dozen’
  75. Danville Hoop Battles WRV
  76. Bulldogs Outlast Hilltoppers In Offensive Showcase
  77. St. J Overpowers Rutland
  78. Burke Hosts Enduro World Series, Racers From Around The Globe
  79. Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Claims XC Victories In Home Opener
  80. Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Battle To Season Sweep Of Rutland
  81. Mason, Lussier Power Vikings To State Final
  82. Vt. Girls Hoops Playoff Roundup: Lyndon Cuts Down Cosmos, Returns To Barre
  83. Little League Baseball District IV 12U Tournament (St. J vs. Lyndon)
  84. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Begin, St. J Slash Fairfax; Mason Tosses No-No For Unbeaten Vikings
  85. St. J Grapplers Host Redhawks
  86. Saturday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys Capture NVAC Mountain Crown On Home Soil
  87. Hilltopper Boys Repeat As D-I Track And Field Champions
  88. St. J Hosts Mt. Mansfield In Unified Hoops
  89. 2022-23 Caledonian-Record Preseason Boys Basketball Players To Watch List
  90. Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Outlast Bears In Cold, Rain; Carr, Coaching Crew Get 100th Win In Viking Rout
  91. Monday H.S. Roundup: Hazen Bounces Back In Lyndon; Vikings Cut Down Coogs At FCA
  92. Hauser Alley-Oop Sends No. 1 Hilltoppers To Final Four
  93. Blue Mountain Alum Cushing Replaces Longtime Hazen AD Sperry
  94. White River Edges Blue Mountain 5-4 To Claim Division IV Crown
  95. After 107 Wins And Three Softball Titles, Lyndon’s Carr Steps Down
  96. Thursday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville Sinks Bucks In Matchup Of Champions
  97. Hartford Meets St. J In D-II Lax Clash
  98. Lyndon Runs Past Raiders In Season Opener
  99. St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy: The Record’s 2022 Offensive Football Player Of The Year
  100. Littleton, Colebrook Meet On Pitch
