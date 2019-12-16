Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Northern State Correctional Facility Superintendent Joshua Rutherford, at left, and Michael Touchette, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections, at a tour Oct. 29 with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott at the prison in Newport City. (File Photo)
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Michael Touchette, center, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott talk to prisoners at Northern State Correctional Facility during a tour on Oct. 29, 2019. (File Photo)
Two top officials at the Newport prison have been placed on administrative leave after the head of the state Department of Corrections said a “credible report was made that warrants further assessment.”
Michael Touchette, the DOC commissioner, said in an email Friday night that the superintendent and assistant superintendent at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport had been placed on leave as of Friday. Seven Days first reported Touchette’s decision.
