ARINSAL, ANDORRA — Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, represented the United States at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra over the weekend.
The East Burke siblings were joined by three other Americans, Josh Taylor, Sophia Mayers and Benat Froemming, and competed against skyrunners from 25 other countries.
Friday featured a Vertical Kilometer race (3.5-kilometers and a 1,000-meter vertical climb) followed by a Sky Race on Sunday (14 kilometers long with a 1,300-meter vertical climb).
In his second appearance at the world championship, Finn came in 20th in the Youth A Men’s category with a time of two hours, 12 minutes and 44.4 seconds. He finished 61st amongst male competitors.
Older sister Naia was competing at the championships for the fourth time. She competed only in the Vertical Kilometer race and finished with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and 9.22 seconds.
Taylor placed 20th in the U23 Men, Froemming earned 23rd in the Youth B Men and Mayers grabbed 16th in the Youth B Women category. The American trio finished 59th, 84th and 150th, respectively, out of the overall field.
Spain had four out of the top five best overall finishes with Biel Sagues Rovira and Marti Costa Ylla grabbing the top two and Gabriella Lasalle Gratacos finishing fourth and Daniel Castillo Fernandez fifth. Max Palmitjavila Dourdet, from host Andorra, was sandwiched in between and secured third.
The top three country finishers were Spain, Portugal and Norway while USA placed 15th.
