ARINSAL, ANDORRA — Naia Tower-Pierce, 19, and Finn Tower-Pierce, 17, represented the United States at the 2022 Youth World Skyrunning Championships in Arinsal, Andorra over the weekend.

The East Burke siblings were joined by three other Americans, Josh Taylor, Sophia Mayers and Benat Froemming, and competed against skyrunners from 25 other countries.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments