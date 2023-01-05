FRANCONIA — Two weeks ago, Town Administrator Kim Cowles was poised to stay.
The Select Board had unanimously backed her plan to make the administrator position full-time and a 2-1 board majority had supported her $77,000 salary request for the expanded role.
Now, Cowles is stepping down.
She submitted her resignation, effective Jan. 9, due to public backlash and board division over the pay issue.
In a statement, Cowles said she had wanted to continue as Town Administrator and “was looking forward to the next five years” but reconsidered when behind-the-scenes conversations about her compensation turned ugly.
Cowles exits after two-and-a-half years as part-time Town Administrator. She will also vacate her role as part-time Parks and Recreation Director.
The Select Board is in talks with retired municipal executive Sharon Penney to serve as interim full-time Town Administrator through the spring.
SALARY DISPUTE
Cowles’ decision to leave stems from negotiations for the full-time Town Administrator role.
The Select Board on Dec. 12 opposed Cowles’ $77,000 salary request by a 2-1 margin, with Chair Jill Brewer and member Dan Walker in the majority. Brewer and Walker felt the request was “well outside” the pay range for a Town Administrator with three years of experience, based on comparable data from other communities.
Cowles declined their $72,000 counteroffer and submitted her resignation.
The board tabled the resignation and returned a week later on Dec. 19 with a change of heart. They supported Cowles’ salary request by a 2-1 margin, with Walker in favor. It equaled what Cowles had been making in her dual roles as part-time Town Administrator and part-time Parks and Recreation Director.
However, because of public backlash over the pay issue and the lack of unanimous board support, Cowles had second thoughts. Following a special non-public meeting on Christmas Eve, her resignation was accepted.
Brewer said her opposition to Cowles’ salary request was nothing personal and thanked Cowles for her many years of service to the town.
“Kim has brought a lot to the position of Town Administrator and cares deeply about Franconia. I am disappointed that we were not able to come to an agreement with Kim about her salary as a full-time Town Administrator,” Brewer said.
Select Board member Eric Meth, who had supported Cowles’ salary demand throughout the negotiation process, said her departure was unfortunate but understandable.
“I think Kim took the high road,” he said. “I think she needed the support of the full board going forward and it was something she didn’t feel she had. I’m sorry it turned out this way.”
Moving forward, Meth expressed confidence that the Select Board would continue to work well together despite passionate disagreement over Cowles’ compensation.
“I’m emotionally spent. In the [eight] years I’ve been on the Select Board, I don’t think I’ve dealt with a more emotional issue,” he said. “But I know [Walker and Brewer], we’re a good team and we always want to do what’s best for Franconia. I think going forward we’ll be all right.”
INTERIM TOWN MANAGER
The Select Board this week opened talks with Penney, a Franconia resident and retired municipal executive who previously served as Town Manager in Colebrook, Town Administrator in Lisbon, and Town Planner in both Plymouth and Alton.
Penney also served ten years as a regional transportation and land use planner for North Country Council.
The Select Board hopes to finalize her contract when they meet next on Monday. It is expected she will be locked in through the spring. Her salary is expected to be six to eight percent below what Cowles sought.
Funding to elevate the Town Administrator from part-time to full-time will be included in the proposed 2023 general operating budget, subject to Town Meeting approval.
“We are excited about the possibility of Sharon taking on the role of full-time interim town administrator. This would allow us to prepare for and get through our budget hearing and town meeting, as well as hopefully enable us to hire a long-term town administrator who would be well-qualified and a good fit for the position. Sharon is a long-time Franconia resident and would bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the position, having served as a Town Planner, Town Administrator and Town Manager in other New Hampshire towns. We are grateful to her for considering helping us navigate the next 16 or so weeks,” Brewer said.
Meth agreed.
“I know from [Penney’s] resume, and knowing her, she’s got some incredible experience,” he said. “I think Franconia will be in very good hands.”
In addition, because Cowles stepped down as part-time recreation director, the town must also fill that vacant position.
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR HISTORY
The Select Board originally established the full-time Town Administrator position in Sept. 2016 and Holly Burbank served in that role from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2020.
When the search for a full-time replacement was halted by COVID-19, parks and recreation director Cowles was hired as a part-time administrator in June 2020.
Cowles managed day-to-day municipal operations and Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith was contracted to handle financial and accounting duties.
During her time as Town Administrator, Cowles oversaw the construction of a new welcome center, a special town meeting to approve two new truck purchases, a town-wide revaluation, and ongoing talks to address Fire and EMS staffing issues.
In Nov. 2022, the Select Board and Cowles agreed to shift the Town Administrator position from part-time to full-time due to workload.
As part of the transition to a full-time Town Administrator, Franconia is expected to decrease spending on Municipal Resources Inc. from $10,000 in 2022 to $3,000 in 2023 and then discontinue MRI services. The town office administrative assistant position may also be scaled back to part-time.
