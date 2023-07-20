For violating the town zoning ordinance and state law by having derelict properties, the town of Bethlehem is pursuing legal action against three property owners, including the owner of 2439 Main St., pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
For violating the town zoning ordinance and state law by having derelict properties, the town of Bethlehem is pursuing legal action against three property owners, including the owner of 2439 Main St., pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
After beefing up in 2022 its policy regarding derelict properties that have junk and debris strewn about in violation of the town zoning ordinance and state law, the Bethlehem Select Board is pursuing possible legal action against three property owners if they continue to fail to clean up.
“The code officer sent a letter to a number of folks who were maintaining their properties in a manner that was considered unsafe to the public health,” Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board, said during Monday’s meeting. “Out of the seven letters that were sent, four properties have made concerted improvements and have been in contact with the town and we are working with them. If they are not 100 percent cleaned up, they are making good progress.”
Select Board member Nancy Strand says one property is 100 percent cleaned up.
“Three we did not have such luck with and so we are pursuing this in court,” said Morris.
The town will seek a court order that will allow it to clean up the property and assess the cost of that cleanup against the property in the form of a lien, which will essentially back-charge the property, she said.
Morris said the town is not looking to seize somebody’s property for garbage.
There are also fines associated with the process, she said, and the town is seeking to levy fines of $275 per day (allowed under New Hampshire RSA 676:17), retroactive to the day when the property owner was first contacted by the town with the formal letter.
“The fines are a matter for the courts to assess,” said Morris. “We’re just trying to clean up stuff.”
While the board did not divulge the names of the property owners or their addresses on Monday, resident and former Selectman Chris Jensen, on behalf of “Our Town: Bethlehem NH” filed a right-to-know request.
The board then released the three addresses — 2439 Main St., 107 Cross St., and 43 Pinewood Ave.
According to Bethlehem property records viewed on Thursday, 2439 Main is owned by Cynthia Federhen, of Bennington, Vt.; 107 Cross St. by Eric Chase, of Bethlehem; and 43 Pinewood by Maria E. Brianas.
“The property owners still have the opportunity to come to the town before we actually take people to court,” said Morris.
If no action is taken, Bethlehem’s action seeking a court order to allow the town to clean up the properties will be filed with the court by mid-August.
The Select Board’s recent focus on derelict properties comes after several citizen complaints about unsightly properties in neighborhoods and the impacts on abutting properties, among them the difficulty an abutter could face if he or she wants to sell their property.
The first enforcement letter informs the property owner that they are in violation of the town zoning ordinance, site plan review regulations, and state law because they have “established a junkyard by using the property for storing and keeping old rags, paper, trash, rubber debris, waste, iron, steel, and other old or scrap materials.”
