Town Agrees To Delay Action Against Fairbanks Inn
Buy Now

The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Just days before an environmental court hearing at which Fairbanks Inn was prepared to argue against the town’s enforcement of a zoning decision regarding the lodging of homeless people, the town agreed to delay action on the violation.

Town Manager Chad Whitehead released a statement late Wednesday afternoon that reports an interim agreement with the Inn (operating as part of Malav Inc.).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments