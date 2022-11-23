Town Agrees To Delay Action Against Fairbanks Inn

ST. JOHNSBURY — Just days before an environmental court hearing at which Fairbanks Inn was prepared to argue against the town’s enforcement of a zoning decision regarding the lodging of homeless people, the town agreed to delay action on the violation.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead released a statement late Wednesday afternoon that reports an interim agreement with the Inn (operating as part of Malav Inc.).
“The agreement provides for a temporary stay of the Notice of Violation until March 31, 2023, to allow for both parties to engage in good faith discussions before it proceeds to the courts,” notes Whitehead.
An environmental court hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon, as attorneys for Fairbanks had filed an appeal with the court of a decision made by the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board. The DRB had determined that the hotel was in violation of zoning because it is operating as a temporary overnight shelter without a permit to do and in a location in town where such use is not allowed. The Fairbanks provides rooms to many people who are part of the state’s Transitional Housing Assistance Program, but the hotel contends that those people are guests like everyone else who pays to stay there.
The DRB decision called for compliance within 30 days of its Sept. 22 order, which meant requiring the owner to cease lodging guests who are part of the Transitional Housing Assistance Program or face $200/day fines. Instead Fairbanks appealed the decision to the court.
Monday’s hearing was an effort by Fairbanks to have the court order a stay of the town’s action. The agreement reached Wednesday between Fairbanks and the town negates the need for the court’s intervention at this time.
Whitehead, who has expressed concern about increased police and fire department response at Fairbanks Inn since Fairbanks became heavily involved with lodging participants in the state housing program, noted in the statement that Fairbanks has agreed to “provide 24-hour front desk coverage to address security and operational needs at the property.”
The town manager noted that the stay of enforcement doesn’t change the town’s view that Fairbanks is in violation of zoning rules, but wants to be mindful of the immediate housing needs.
“The Town is sympathetic to those experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness and understands that addressing the housing crisis will take substantial time and effort,” he wrote.
