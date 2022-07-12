Town Agrees To Waive Over $30,000 In Fines For Sake Of Fire Site Clean-up

WEST BURKE — If it means a blighted site in the village is finally cleaned up after nearly two years, the select board is in a forgiving mood.
About $33,000 of forgiveness, in fact.
That’s how much in $100/day fines Rick Schwag has been accumulating for almost a year for failing to clear his burned property at 4067 U.S. Route 5.
Inhabited at the time by a family and many pets, the home was destroyed by fire on Aug. 20, 2020. The structure was deemed a total loss, and Schwag was told he had one year to either clear the site or rebuild. He did neither, and town officials started the fine clock on the one-year anniversary of the fire.
Despite the initiation of fines and repeated efforts by Zoning Administrator Mike Harris to get Schwag to commit to a plan, debris piles and a partially-standing structure remain.
At one point, Schwag decided he was willing to sell, but accumulating fines and unpaid property taxes became sticking points.
But now, a real estate transaction appears possible.
Schwag and John Mello, who owns the property directly south of Schwag’s, have a signed purchase and sales agreement. It’s not the first time the Mello family tried to buy the property. A year ago, before the daily fines kicked in, John’s son, Jacob, thought a sale was imminent, but Schwag failed to strike the deal.
This time it’s different as both parties have signed the sales agreement. The closing was scheduled for July 5, but it didn’t happen because the issue of outstanding fines made the parties uncomfortable.
The delay was discussed during the select board meeting on Monday evening, and members discussed their opportunity to help make the deal possible without taking the teeth out of its fine structure.
“There’s no leverage for the town if people think ‘well, the town’s going to issue these fines, but they’re just going to waive them in the end,’” said board member Christine Emmons. “It’s saying that your fine system has no value.”
At the beginning of the discussion, Emmons and selectman Mark Daigle seemed committed to waiving some but not all the fines.
“I’m not interested in seeing the fines go away until it’s cleaned up,” said Daigle.
Said Emmons, “We’ve gone through all this work, all this effort, you know, following up on court, all this stuff. I mean, I’m really not in favor of just completely waiving the fines because then they have no value.”
As the conversation progressed the willingness to forgive the full amount for the sake of finally seeing the site cleaned up was unanimous.
But while the select board is willing to forgive, they won’t forget. Board members decided that John Mello will have a responsibility going forward to make sure the property once cleaned up stays that way or else he’ll instantly start out with a $5,000 fine.
“We can’t wipe the slate clean and then end up back where we were. There have to be some repercussions if they don’t do what they say they’re going to do,” said Emmons.
Board members decided that if the Mellos purchase the property, then the select board would waive the fines if the property were fully cleaned up within 60 days of the closing. If not, the buyers would absorb the entire fine. And going forward, if the property reverts back into a violation condition then the starting fines owed will be $5,000.
Mike suggested a clause be added that if there is a delay in the process that is outside the Mellos control, there could be an allowance of more time. Select board members agreed that if extenuating circumstances prevented the site clean-up from happening within 60 days of the sale, John Mello would need to appear before the board and make the request for more time.
As for the property taxes owed, $7,153.77, those are for Schwag to pay.
John Mello said on Tuesday that the closing on the property should happen next week.
The Mellos plan is to buy the property, demolish the destroyed building and clean up the lot for possible parking someday to benefit their property, which is undergoing rehabilitation. Once serving as Big Bertha’s store, the space will soon be home to Kingdom Bike Shop, operated by John’s son, Forrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.