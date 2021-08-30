ST. JOHNSBURY — Conditional approval was given to St. Johnsbury Academy last week to relocate its business and admissions offices to its newly acquired property on Fairbanks Drive.
The Development Review Board said yes to the Academy’s request to change 113 Fairbanks Drive from its former use as a residential property into office space. The approval is contingent on the Academy getting an OK from the DRB on the site and design plans for the property.
The school’s current location for its business and admissions offices is in Fairbanks Cottage, which is located across Main Street from Colby Hall.
The Academy acquired the property on Fairbanks Drive in July, purchasing it from the Rossi family for $485,000. The building, which housed multiple apartment units, was built in 1900. The handsome structure with a gable-style roof features a drive-through portico and a tower. Framed by hedge on three sides, the property, covering more than half an acre, can be accessed from Fairbanks Drive or Belvidere Street.
The closest buildings on three sides all belong to the Academy. Across Belvidere Street are private residences.
A couple of neighbors attended the DRB hearing on Thursday, expressing safety concerns related to expected increased traffic once the Academy begins using it for employees and visitors.
One took exception with a possible plan expressed by Kurt Zschau, director of facilities at the Academy, to remove some hedge. The neighbor feared that it would increase the speed of traffic if the sightline at the intersection of Belvidere and Fairbanks was opened up.
Another neighbor, Bob Dimick, has concerns about traffic flow and the danger to pedestrians, many of whom are children who attend the St. Johnsbury School or the Academy.
“Having all this additional traffic on the Belvidere side really concerns me,” said Dimick.
He spoke about the one-way stretch of Belvidere Street that leads to Western Avenue.
“There’s no sidewalk,” he said. “It’s scary as hell when you’re walking down there and a school bus comes down. If there’s a bunch of additional traffic coming down Fairbanks Drive … I’m just amazed that there haven’t been more problems to this point.”
Dimick suggested Academy-related traffic stop when it reaches Belvidere Street.
“I would just like to see somehow the traffic flow stop at Belvidere Street because you’re going to have all these people coming down Fairbanks Drive now,” he said.
Zschau said the Academy isn’t looking to create a dangerous situation in the neighborhood.
“You reference students and faculty walking, they’re under our protection,” he said while acknowledging Dimick’s concerns. “It’s important for us to make sure there’s safety there for sure.”
Academy officials plan to meet with neighbors next week to discuss concerns before the school prepares and proposes its site plans to the DRB.
Zschau told members that the building’s exterior will not change, and while the space was used for residential use in the past the Academy will not be housing students there.
He said the Academy will be able to utilize the large lot for parking and easier access, which is something the current location for admissions and business offices doesn’t provide. The Academy envisions eight to 12 parking spaces on the property.
“It’s going to be important to have some amount of parking there on site, certainly for prospective students because it’s a safety concern, going in and out where it is now, and it’s just not the same,” Zschau said. “The aesthetic is vastly different.”
