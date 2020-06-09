Town Approves Ten Year Tax Deal For ‘Singer Building’ Renovation

There was plenty of opposition to the terms of a proposed tax stabilization agreement requested by St. Johnsbury businessman Mathew Ghafoori for a building renovation project in the Summerville neighborhood.
But after a lengthy discussion on Monday evening, the St. Johnsbury Select Board approved it anyway.
“I’ve been contacted by 12 different people and all against it,” said selectman Kevin Oddy. “And I know what Matt’s trying to do and, yeah, I’d love to see it happen. But I’m just a little concerned here.”
Other selectmen also said they had either personal concerns about the terms of the deal or heard concerns from members of the public.
But the nature of the project and a strong recommendation from the St. Johnsbury Tax Stabilization Committee was enough to convince the un-convinced.
“It’s gonna be a great addition to the East side of St Johnsbury,” said Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore after the board voted on the deal. The result will be the rehabilitation of a vacant and decaying landmark building at the intersection of Concord Avenue and Portland Street known as “The Singer Building.”
The main sticking point was the ten-year term of the municipal tax stabilization agreement instead of the traditional seven-year term.
The agreement is expected to save Ghafoori over $20,000 during the life of the deal by stabilizing his taxes at the current and newly assessed value of $43,100 for five years and then gradually increasing over the second five year period.
Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak told the board Ghafoori, who works as a Real Estate agent, planned to invest about $300,000 in the project and that it would result in a combined commercial/residential complex with an estimated value of between $220,000 and $250,000.
Two members of tax stabilization committee told the board that it was a unique opportunity to fix one of the biggest and most visible eyesores on the East side of town.
“When I heard this proposal on this piece of property in this highly visible area, I was excited,” said Committee member Ron Steen. “I thought the town would benefit greatly if this were to come to pass…So we’re doing things a little differently, but I’m excited about it. I think we should do it.”
Committee Member Jamie Murphy also spoke in favor of the deal saying Ghafoori should be supported because he’s taking on the project even though he will very likely lose money on it.
“Matthew’s not a contractor,” said Murphy. “We know he’s not gonna move as quickly as other businesses have that hire professional contractors to do their work. But we think Matt has the right intentions. It’s gonna go slower. He’s gonna try to do a lot of this work himself and it’s gonna go in stages. And I think that’s one of the reasons why we thought we could go from seven to ten years…I do think we need to incentivize people who are willing to invest in our town.”
Selectman Brendan Hughes said he had heard from some members of the public who thought the project should be supported because it was good for the community.
“It’s a very under-invested part of the town,” said Hughes. “Putting - especially this amount of money into that side of town - I don’t think three years is that big of a difference.”
The vote to approve came on a motion by selectman Tim Angell and seconded by Selectman Dennis Smith.
Ghafoori plans to rehab the building into three or more commercial spaces and three rental housing units.
