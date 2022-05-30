HARDWICK — Small towns are built on tradition, and for the first time in over 50 years, a beloved tradition returned here Saturday morning.
A restored Celebration Bell rang out at 10:30 a.m., kicking off the beginning of the annual Memorial Day parade, celebrating the success of a community coming together to renew the tradition and honoring the memory of Finn Rooney, who began the effort to restore the bell.
As the participants of the parade looked on from the Hazen Union parking lot, roughly 20 people involved with the project gathered around the tower in which the bell is hung to hear the first ringing. The newly built tower stands tall, near the basketball gym.
Rooney’s mother Tara Reese and his brother Lyle Rooney had the honors of the first official bell ringers in recognition of Finn and what he meant in serving to launch the bell initiative. At age 17, Finn tragically took his own life in January 2020.
It was after hearing Mike Clark tell stories of the Celebration Bell during a Hazen sports history class in June 2019 that Finn determined the bell tradition should return. Clark shared with the students his accounts of the celebratory bell ringings following Hardwick Academy sports victories. It was both a way to celebrate the team’s success but also include and inform the community of their wins.
“That bell was our TV, our internet; it gave us all the information we needed. When I look back, what a wonderful tradition for our community,” said Clark, who was involved in the project every step of the way.
That fall, still inspired by Clark’s story, Finn Rooney began to move forward with his idea – making the bell restoration the focal point of his class president campaign. Following his death, many community members stepped forward and joined the effort to bring back the bell tradition and to fulfill Rooney’s aspirations.
So began a period of brainstorming, planning, fundraising, and so much more. It was a lengthy process, which made hearing the bell finally ringing that much sweeter.
“Seeing the bell hung and hearing it ring felt like a beautiful full-circle culmination,” said Clark. “The history of the bell ringing for decades and then a single student learning of it and promoting his idea, then a community coming together to bring life to that idea and making it happen was heartwarming and exhilarating,” said Clark.
As the rope was pulled and the bell rang to close the ceremony, people involved with the effort cheered, shook hands, and hugged. An effort that saw community members work together, defeat pushback, and overcome many obstacles had finally reached the goal.
“The success of the bell project reinforces the thought that the power of one person’s idea can fuel community action,” said Clark. “That a group of people feeling strongly enough about an idea can move mountains. There are many ways to celebrate events in a community and at a school. I see the use of this bell, ringing in times of celebration, will bring back a tradition that I believe will live in the hearts and minds of people for many years to come.”
