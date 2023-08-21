Town Boards Wish For More Public Participation
Burke Selectmen Joe Allard, left, and Mark Daigle converse during a select board meeting. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — People attending select board meetings aren’t numerous enough to justify two meetings a month, the board recently decided.

“We gave access to the select board twice a month and nobody came,” said Town Administrator Jim Sullivan.

