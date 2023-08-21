Town Boards Wish For More Public Participation

WEST BURKE — People attending select board meetings aren’t numerous enough to justify two meetings a month, the board recently decided.
“We gave access to the select board twice a month and nobody came,” said Town Administrator Jim Sullivan.
The two-meetings-a-month experiment to gauge participation levels lasted two months.
At the board’s May meeting, selectmen Jerry Booth, Joe Allard and Mark Daigle agreed to double the number of monthly select board meetings from one to two. They also voted to change the starting time from 5 to 6 p.m. - all in the name of trying to encourage attendance.
“I’d just like to have as many of the townspeople there as possible,” said Allard at the May meeting.
At the first June meeting that followed the change, three people in attendance were there to observe and not because they were part of the agenda or in an official town capacity. Another three people logged in to an online video feed, with only one of them not part of the agenda.
At the second June meeting on June 19, there were only three townspeople there to observe the meeting.
July’s first meeting had 13 non-Burke officials in attendance, but about half of them were part of the agenda. At the July 20 meeting, the minutes reflect the name of only one guest.
When selectmen met on Aug. 7, their agenda noted a discussion about switching back to one meeting.
Sullivan said holding a meeting is an extra time commitment for staff, and the feeling was the number of townspeople attending hadn’t increased despite doubling the meeting opportunities.
“It’s a lot of extra work for office staff,” he said. “(Selectmen) thought like it was a lot to ask and we weren’t really getting the bang for the buck.”
All three selectmen voted to go back to one meeting a month - the first Monday of the month - beginning at 6 p.m. Despite a concern that a lengthy agenda could make for a late night, the selectmen believe 5 p.m. is too early for someone to make it to Community Building for a meeting.
“Our goal is to make sure that we give people an opportunity to attend,” said Booth.
Select board meeting attendance in Barnet is also low, said member Dylan Ford.
Barnet meets in person and maintains an online video conference connection even though not many people are taking advantage of it, she said.
She said attendance in civic matters tends to be low if there is a perception of things “going smoothly,” but there’s also a sense that people feel they’re too busy.
“I would love to think it is partially due to trusting the select board,” she said, “but interest in civic responsibility seems to be in decline.”
In Waterford, the number of people attending select board meetings averages about 20, said Chair Mike Barrett.
He said more people attending the select board meetings is a win-win, benefiting the townsperson and the board members.
“To be at a select board meeting makes you a more informed member of our town,” he said in an email. “Through the various initiatives in front of our board (example: how to spend ARPA money, getting updates from our road crew, fire chief, etc., is tremendously beneficial.”
For the select board members, “we value their (citizens) input, will take their thoughts into consideration, which ensures we are moving forward in a direction that works best for the town,” he said. “While we are a board of 5, having members voice their thoughts empowers us in all we do.”
