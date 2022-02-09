Lyndon has been awarded a $100,000 grant to renovate the Sanborn Covered Bridge. Standing in front of the bridge are, from left, Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith, bridge owner Arthur Elliott, Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton, Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty, and Lyndon Historical Society member Cathy Paris. Elliott is in the process of selling the bridge to the town, making the grant-funded renovation project possible. (Courtesy Photo)
Lyndon has been awarded a $100,000 grant to renovate the Sanborn Covered Bridge. Standing in front of the bridge are, from left, Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith, bridge owner Arthur Elliott, Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton, Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty, and Lyndon Historical Society member Cathy Paris. Elliott is in the process of selling the bridge to the town, making the grant-funded renovation project possible. (Courtesy Photo)
LYNDON — The Sanborn Covered Bridge will belong to the town.
The Select Board on Monday entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Arthur and Jeanne Elliott to buy the historic bridge and 1.5 acres of abutting land for $10,000. It was approved by a 3-0 vote.
The acquisition brings all five of Lyndon’s covered bridges under town ownership and allows the town to proceed with plans to turn the bridges into tourist attractions and cultural hubs.
The Sanborn Bridge will be key to those efforts. Located downtown and closed to traffic, it can be paired with parking, retail, tourism info, community events, and pedestrian amenities.
“The Town of Lyndon is excited to have acquired the [Sanborn Bridge]. We know that we can support its continued existence as a historical and cultural icon in the community and ensure its presence for generations to come. We are working hard to take care of the bridges in town and have them shine bright in our community,” said Planning Director Nicole Gratton.
Built around 1870, the Sanborn Bridge is the last of the Paddleford truss bridges that once crossed the Passumpsic River. The others were destroyed by the 1927 flood.
Formerly known as the Centre Bridge, it once connected Lyndonville and Lyndon Center. It was taken out of service in 1960 and moved one mile to its current location near the Route 5/114/122 intersection. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The Sanborn Bridge nearly fell into the river a decade ago but was saved by emergency repairs in 2013.
Lyndon has already secured $100,000 in grant funding through the Preservation Trust of Vermont to support major bridge repairs, along with a mini-grant from the Kingdom Trails Association to install interpretive signage.
The town will seek additional funds through federal and state sources, including the USDA Rural Business Development Grant program, to cover the estimated $1.3 million cost for bridge and abutment reconstruction.
Grant funding will be supplemented with a community fundraiser, to solicit private donations, Gratton said.
“The project will also launch a capital campaign and have opportunities for community members and organizations to show their financial support to the project,” she said. “This month we are partnering with The White Market program “Coins for Community” to seek contributions that can help the project leverage other funds.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.