Town, Chamber Holding St. Johnsbury Candidates Forum

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town and the chamber are giving townspeople a chance to learn more about candidates running for office in Tuesday’s election.
The “Meet the Candidates Forum” will be today at 6 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead has invited all candidates who will appear on the ballot to be a part of the forum. He said he hopes voters in the town will take advantage of the opportunity to get to know the candidates better before they go to the polls on Tuesday.
The moderator for the school and the town, David Reynolds, will moderate the forum, guiding candidates through an opportunity for them to speak about themselves and then opening it up for questions posed to the candidates.
St. Johnsbury Chamber Director Gillian Sewake said the chamber wanted to help with the forum because the select board is important to the direction and governance of the town, and it will benefit the voters faced with the select board decision.
“It’s really important for the voters in St. Johnsbury to have that chance to engage and get to know who they’re voting for,” said Sewake.
Townspeople who attend today’s forum in person will have a chance to ask questions as will anyone accessing the event through online video conference. Organizers are making the event accessible remotely through Zoom. Go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83069482435?pwd=dzZWNEgwTTNMeTBSNWFwY2FDVGhKQT09; Meeting ID: 830 6948 2435; Passcode: 306274; Join by Phone: 1(646) 558-8656.
For many officers up for election this year, voters will not have multiple choices as most of the spots are uncontested. Those positions and the people on the ballot without a challenger are school treasurer Linda Hartwell; school director for three years Ilene Dickinson; town and school moderator David Reynolds; town clerk and town treasurer Stacy Jewell; first constable James Courchesne; cemetery commissioner Bryan LeBlanc; and two one-year select board seats with Brendan Hughes and Tracy Zschau on the ballot.
Voters must decide between two candidates seeking a single three-year select board post: Steven Isham and David Roth, and two candidates seeking a single two-year school director seat: Peter Van Straten and Lisa Whitney.
In an earlier report by The Caledonian-Record, information about each of the four candidates facing a contest was provided. That information is repeated here.
Lisa Whitney - School Board Candidate
Whitney is a local veterinarian and the owner of the Danville Animal Hospital on Route 2 in Danville.
She volunteers locally with organizations such as the Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndon. It’s Whitney’s second time running for the school board and she hopes to bring a different perspective if elected.
“Without a doubt, our children are the key to enriching and growing our small communities,” said Whitney. “Their education is a critical investment in both their future and that of Vermont. I have a unique perspective on primary education as my children have been homeschooled, and also transitioned into our local school system. I believe I can offer a distinctive insight on how our school system’s resources can be allocated to best serve our students and educators. I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with other members of the board to best serve the needs of the community.”
Peter VanStraten - School Board Candidate
VanStraten has two kids attending the St. Johnsbury School and is retired from the biotech industry where he was a science and manufacturing expert for several companies.
He’s been volunteering for the St Johnsbury School District by serving on the Strategic Planning Committee, Public Relations Committee, CATCH Advisory Board (after school program) and the Re-igniting Education Team. He’s also been active in the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at the school.
“I have attended every St Johnsbury School Board meeting for the past two school years,” said VanStraten. “I am running for the school board because the school and the community are important to me. There is an incredible amount of potential in both. Overall, I think the current board has done a good job and the school is slowly moving in a great direction…If I could change one thing about the school, I would really like to see the building used much more as a community asset. It would be great to see it buzzing with activity, after school hours and on the weekends. That would really fill an important need in our community, especially in the winter months.”
Steven Isham - Select Board Candidate
Isham is a retired research data analyst who lives in East St. Johnsbury with his two Labrador Retrievers and is a member of the St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee. He’s also taken part in leadership programs including a Dale Carnegie Leadership course and a mini-MBA program. Isham is also a member of the Vermont Community Leadership Network.
“The best way for me to state why I am running for Select Board is that St. Johnsbury is in my blood,” said Isham. “I was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, and very much appreciate all that it provided me. Serving on the Select Board will give me a great opportunity to give back to my town for the advantages it gave me and to give future generations the same opportunities I had growing up in St. Johnsbury.”
Isham also said he’s optimistic about the future of the town under the direction of Town Manager Chad Whitehead and Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak.
“It is inspiring to hear about all the invigorating projects and activities going on at the municipal level in Vermont,” said Isham. “I would consider it a great privilege to have an active role in similar endeavors here in St. Johnsbury.”
David Roth - Select Board Candidate
Roth and his wife Anita own and operate Cary & Main Co. on Main Street in St Johnsbury which produces Maple Candles and Maple Creme made from Northeast Kingdom maple syrup.
Roth, who has two children attending local schools, serves on the St. Johnsbury Charter Committee and the St. Johnsbury School District Strategic Planning Committee.
He also hosts a bi-weekly podcast called “Bold Ideas from Vermont,” owns “The Artful Eye” building on Railroad Street and is a business partner with E Street Band guitarist and actor Steven Van Zandt. Roth also serves on the board of philanthropic organizations including “The Rock & Soul Forever Foundation” founded by Van Zandt.
“I believe the primary role of a select board member is to help make sure all residents are heard and to help set the agenda and guide the process forward along with select board colleagues, committee members and the Town’s professional staff,” said Roth. “I truly enjoy connecting with people and know that being a select board member requires a great desire to listen thoughtfully and act responsibly…Public Service is a cornerstone of citizenship and the very foundation of Vermont democracy - and I believe it’s incumbent upon citizens to serve in every capacity they are able.”
Voting by Australian ballot is at the Welcome Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
