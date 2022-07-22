Town Claims Fairbanks Inn Violating Zoning Rules
Buy Now

Fairbanks Inn, St. Johnsbury (File Photo by Steve Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town sent a notice earlier this month to the owner of the Fairbanks Inn, claiming the motel was in violation of zoning rules by housing guests long-term through the state’s voucher program.

“Fairbanks Inn may not continue to use the building as transitional housing, long-term dwelling units or any other uses other than a motel/hotel without the approval of the Development Review Board,” noted Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung in a letter dated July 1 to Dhruv Patel, owner of Fairbanks Inn.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments