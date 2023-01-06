The town clerk of Northumberland faced a trial before a Lancaster Circuit Court judge on Thursday on a charge of disclosing the registration information of one person to another person who was unauthorized to have it.
On Nov. 7, an arrest warrant for a single Class B misdemeanor count was issued by New Hampshire State Police Troop G for Melinda Kennett, 58, of Groveton.
NHSP alleges that Kennett, on Aug. 1, “knowingly disclosed the DMV registration information of “A.R.” to an unauthorized person, being David Deming, general manager of the Shop and Save in Northumberland.”
On Nov. 9, Kennett, who Portsmouth-based defense attorney Leif Becker is representing, entered a plea of not guilty and asserted her right to a speedy trial.
Following Thursday’s bench trial, Judge Janet Subers took the case under advisement.
A decision had not been issued as of Friday afternoon.
Subers, who took the case file to her home for review, was not in the courthouse on Friday and additional information about the case, including the narrative in the arrest warrant and the background of events that led to the charge, was unavailable Friday afternoon.
Because the case is still pending, Kennett, who is in an elected position and has served as Northumberland’s town clerk and tax collector for nearly 20 years, said she could not comment and referred comment to her attorney.
“I feel confident that we’re going to get a positive result,” said Becker. “I think that Ms. Kennett has been a tireless public servant for the town of Groveton for 18 years. There’s a reason we took it to trial.”
More broadly, Becker said the focus on the disclosure of DMV records had gained some attention from state officials recently.
“The commissioner of the Department of Safety [Robert Quinn] was just charged with a violation himself,” said Becker. “It’s something that’s being focused on by the state. I think Ms. Kennett, as part of that focus, was caught in the crossfire, but she maintains her innocence.”
Becker said he is limited on what he can say as he and Kennett wait for the verdict, but he can say that Groveton is lucky to have Kennett, who is a very competent and dedicated public servant, and he reaffirmed their confidence that the verdict will be favorable.
Throughout the case, Kennett, a Groveton native, has remained at her job as town clerk/tax collector.
The case is being prosecuted by Kevin Barone, of NHSP Troop F.
In New Hampshire, a Class B misdemeanor charge carries no time in jail and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200.
