Groveton Clerk Faces Trial For Alleged Sharing Of DMV Registration Info

The town clerk of Northumberland faced a trial before a Lancaster Circuit Court judge on Thursday on a charge of disclosing the registration information of one person to another person who was unauthorized to have it.

On Nov. 7, an arrest warrant for a single Class B misdemeanor count was issued by New Hampshire State Police Troop G for Melinda Kennett, 58, of Groveton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments