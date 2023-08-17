Town Clerk, Highway Supervisor Unexpectedly Resign

WHEELOCK — Two town workers submitted resignations to the select board Tuesday, including the town clerk who has been troubled by water infiltrating her office in the basement of the Town Hall.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Vanessa Seguin and Highway Supervisor Mark Buonanno will leave their positions later this month. Sequin’s last day is Aug. 24, and Tuesday was the start of Buonanno’s two-week notice.
Select board members Ann Lawless, Andy Buteau and Jim Blackbird accepted the resignations.
The search for Sequin’s replacement is underway, with the town advertising the position. Former town clerk and current assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer Carol Rossi will fill in until a replacement is chosen by the select board or the town holds a special town meeting for townspeople to pick. If left to the select board, voters would be tasked with voting on the position next March.
Sequin was re-elected to her second three-year term on Town Meeting Day this year.
Her letter of resignation given to the select board on Tuesday notes that her decision comes in response to another job opportunity. She has children attending Miller’s Run School, and she was offered a job there.
“It is clear to me that this is another once in a blue moon opportunity for me to work close to home and near my family, and I have decided not to pass up the opportunity…,” she noted.
Not stated in the letter as a cause for her departure is her concern with the Town Office workplace environment, which she said is a problem she can’t ignore.
“Our facilities were a huge issue for me,” she said. “Our office is located in the basement in the town hall, and this basement - like any other basement in the state of Vermont this summer - has flooded.”
She said the problem of water seeping into the town office space goes beyond this particularly wet summer. “We have it year-round,” she said. “It just wasn’t a pleasant work environment … while the office remains in the basement, Vanessa does not.”
The water trouble was so concerning last month that a special select board meeting was called.
Minutes from the July 24 meeting note, “Chris Rossi, custodian, had let us know that it took him two hours to clean up water in the clerk’s office on July 23. We saw the evidence of water on the clerk’s office floor and meeting area floor. Also checked furnace room where there was no evidence of water.”
Sequin said during the meeting that she was sure there is mold in the office because of recent water and some that got into the building in December and February.
“She (Seguin) is not going to work here unless this is fixed,” the minutes note. Sequin has been the select board meeting minutes taker since January.
During the meeting, Sequin expressed concern about the contents of the vault and said the relative humidity was at 65 percent. Lawless commented that humidity at a level higher than 50 percent is “an invitation for a mold bloom,” the minutes state.
A dehumidifier is in use and during the July 24 meeting Lawless offered to empty the collected water every four hours during the day.
Lawless believed there was a likely fix to water getting into the basement through an ADA project that the board members had approved last month.
She said at the July 24 meeting that a plan to address accessibility needs would include excavation that would determine the source of the water and determine a way to divert the water away from the building. She said the groundwork was necessary for a planned installation of a lift.
The town hall has been trying to deal with issues around accessibility for years. A ramp was built, but the offices are still located downstairs.
Only July 18, the select board signed a contract for $15,600 with Silver Ridge Architects to move forward with phase 3 toward the installation of a lift that could take people who couldn’t walk downstairs to the basement town office.
Minutes from the meeting do not reflect great excitement with the plan. Buteau said he believed townspeople needed to have a say.
Even Seguin, despite the probability that excavation tied to the project would address the basement office water issues, spoke against the project, reminding the select board that, at one point, none of them was a big fan of the plan.
“(Seguin) stated that each three of the Selectboard members, in their individual capacities have said at one point or another, they do not support this plan,” minutes stated.
Lawless said she believed previous survey results and a community meeting held after town hall-related votes were rejected by voters in 2021 reflected support for a basic plan to make the space accessible.
Less than a week later, at the July 24 emergency meeting, two select board members voted to back out of the plan with Silver Ridge Architects.
During the meeting, Sequin said the town hall plan should be abandoned because townspeople were not part of the process of creating the plan. “She said she has contacted townspeople and they support her effort to cancel the current town hall ADA plan,” the minutes note.
Buteau said he wants a proposal to build a new stick or prefab building all on one floor to house a new office and community meeting/town hall space.
The next time the select board convened was a week later, on July 31, and the first order of business was an admission that the board had violated Open Meeting Law by taking a vote to rescind the Town Hall project plan approval on July 24. Lawless said the vote should not have happened because the topic was not warned for the meeting.
It was part of the July 31 meeting agenda, and the same voting result followed. Buteau and Blackbird voted to abandon the plan, and Lawless voted to stick with it.
“Buteau states that from day one he has not been in favor of the current proposal because it has not been brought forth to the voters,” the July 31 minutes note.
All board members supported a plan to hire Cleanway Services to go into the office space and check for mold, and if any is found that they address it. Seguin said she would continue to run the dehumidifiers. There is no mention in the minutes that she was considering a change in employment.
Rossi said in an email that the resignation announcement on Tuesday was unexpected, and her availability to serve as interim replacement has limitations.
“As I was not expecting this and have other obligations, the hours the Wheelock Town Clerk’s Office is open to the public will be changing,” Rossi said.
Seguin said she has enjoyed the job and is going to miss it, but the Miller’s Run job is a good decision for family and it presents a good opportunity to get out of the basement.
“It’s not healthy and we shouldn’t want that for our town,” she said.
Seguin did offer to help the town out on an hourly basis to process payroll and accounts payable until Sept. 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.