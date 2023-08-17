Town Clerk, Highway Supervisor Unexpectedly Resign
The town hall in Wheelock

WHEELOCK — Two town workers submitted resignations to the select board Tuesday, including the town clerk who has been troubled by water infiltrating her office in the basement of the Town Hall.

Town Clerk and Treasurer Vanessa Seguin and Highway Supervisor Mark Buonanno will leave their positions later this month. Sequin’s last day is Aug. 24, and Tuesday was the start of Buonanno’s two-week notice.

