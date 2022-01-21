Town Clerk Steps Down, Cites Workplace Issues

WHITEFIELD — Niccole Vike stepped down as Town Clerk earlier this month due to what she described as “animosity” with other municipal staff.
Vike, who took five months sick and bereavement leave for her daughter, said workplace conditions deteriorated after her return on May 25.
She declined to go into detail, but said she felt “set up.” She submitted her letter of resignation, effective immediately, on Jan. 2.
“I just had to walk away,” she said.
Vike won re-election last year with 172 votes, fending off challengers Meghan Basnar (39 notes) and Stephanie Pierce (21).
Her duties will be divided between former Town Clerk Tina Wright and Tax Collector Joyce McGee until a replacement is elected at town meeting. The candidate filing window is open until Friday, Jan. 28.
Select Board member John Tholl said the matter came as a surprise, and has not yet been discussed by Selectmen.
Because it qualifies as a personnel matter, he said, those discussions will likely occur in closed session.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.