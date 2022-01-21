Town Clerk Steps Down, Cites Workplace Issues
Whitefield Town Offices

WHITEFIELD — Niccole Vike stepped down as Town Clerk earlier this month due to what she described as “animosity” with other municipal staff.

Vike, who took five months sick and bereavement leave for her daughter, said workplace conditions deteriorated after her return on May 25.

She declined to go into detail, but said she felt “set up.” She submitted her letter of resignation, effective immediately, on Jan. 2.

“I just had to walk away,” she said.

Vike won re-election last year with 172 votes, fending off challengers Meghan Basnar (39 notes) and Stephanie Pierce (21).

Her duties will be divided between former Town Clerk Tina Wright and Tax Collector Joyce McGee until a replacement is elected at town meeting. The candidate filing window is open until Friday, Jan. 28.

Select Board member John Tholl said the matter came as a surprise, and has not yet been discussed by Selectmen.

Because it qualifies as a personnel matter, he said, those discussions will likely occur in closed session.

According to Tholl, Vike’s departure is not expected to disrupt town meeting preparations.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do, but between the people we’ve got, they are fully capable of taking care of it,” he said.

Vike began as town clerk on Aug. 10, 2020.

Her daughter Natia Hagar was diagnosed with terminal cancer four months later, in December 2020, and died on March 25, 2021. She was 14.

Since stepping down as Town Clerk, Vike has taken a job with UPS.

She had already invested in campaign materials for the upcoming town meeting vote, but will not seek election.

However, she added, her campaign signs are not dated and she might consider another run for town clerk in the future if circumstances change.

“I may run again, but right now no thank you,” she said.

