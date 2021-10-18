Town Considering Changes At Intersection Following Fatal Crash

BURKE HOLLOW — Officials are looking into ways to improve intersection safety in an area where a motorcyclist died recently.
Minutes from the town’s October select board meeting note the three members wish to make safer a series of intersections where Burke Hollow, Sugarhouse, Brook and Bugbee Crossing roads closely converge.
The topic came before the board after a Burke Hollow resident connected with Town Administrator Mike Harris. He made the issue part of the board’s Oct. 4 meeting and the board was ready to hear directly from the concerned citizen, Abby Montgomery.
She was unable to attend the meeting, but the board did discuss the concern.
“It was important enough for her to call me, and if she could come to the meeting, great, if not, I made sure it was on the agenda,” said Harris.
Board members discussed the speed of motorists and visibility impacted by the growth of shrubbery are problems.
“Joe (Allard, selectman) noted that traffic is moving faster all the time; and vehicles speed right up Sugar House Road from Burke Hollow Road without slowing,” the minutes note.
The posted speed limit on Burke Hollow Road in the area is 30 mph with an advisory speed of 25 mph near the intersections.
Burke Hollow Road is the main road that passes through the Hollow, and the area of concern has intersecting points with Bugbee Crossing Road, Brooke Road and Sugarhouse Road in close proximity.
Select Board Chair Christine Emmons said officials need to look into ways to improve safety in that section of travel.
“It’s notoriously kind of a confusing intersection with so many pieces converging at the same location,” she said. “It’s been an issue for a while and one that’s important because it’s a safety concern.”
On Aug. 9, the area was the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Brian Robinson, of Marshfield, died when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a manure spreader truck driven by Matthew Gilman, of Lyndon Center. Robinson had been traveling from Burke Hollow Road and was moving toward Brook Road where it intersects with Sugarhouse Road. Gilman, driving in the opposite direction on Burke Hollow Road, also turned off and was starting up Sugarhouse Road when the crash occurred.
There is a small traffic island that separates west-bound Burke Hollow traffic toward Sugarhouse Road and east-bound traffic toward Sugarhouse Road. The motorcycle encountered the back of the manure truck as the two vehicles reached Sugarhouse Road.
Vermont State Police said it appears Robinson didn’t see the truck in time to brake and tried to lay the motorcycle down and slid under the truck’s trailer. Gilman said he didn’t hear or see the motorcycle coming.
Emmons said an evaluation of the intersections would include sightlines and elevation.
Harris referenced a recent change at the intersection of Burke Hollow Road and East Darling Hill Road that should increase safety there as it requires a three-way stop.
All of the roads are town highways and any changes would be the responsibility of the town.
Harris has been tasked with looking into grant funding opportunities. He has also reached out to a local engineering company, Ruggles Engineering. He said they are willing to do a preliminary review of the area and give the select board some feedback.
“It’s our anticipation to hire an engineering firm to do a study and make recommendations to us,” said Emmons. “We would want to increase the safety as best we can and have a good transportation project at the same time.”
