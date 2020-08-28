Town Considers Complete Streetscape

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The town of Bethlehem is considering a "complete street" initiative to make downtown more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve health through physical activity, make traffic flower safer, and give an economic boost to local businesses. Pictured here is Main Street going east into town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
If funding can be found and the community settles on a plan, Bethlehem could be the first town north of the Notch to implement a “complete street” initiative.
The vision, presented this week by the North Country Council, would involve transportation improvements made to the roadway, new sidewalks to encourage more bicyclist and pedestrian use, a safer flow of traffic, a boost to local business activity and economic development, and improved health through greater physical activity.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.