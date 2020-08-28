Town Considers Complete Streetscape

The town of Bethlehem is considering a "complete street" initiative to make downtown more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve health through physical activity, make traffic flower safer, and give an economic boost to local businesses. Pictured here is Main Street going east into town. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

If funding can be found and the community settles on a plan, Bethlehem could be the first town north of the Notch to implement a “complete street” initiative.

The vision, presented this week by the North Country Council, would involve transportation improvements made to the roadway, new sidewalks to encourage more bicyclist and pedestrian use, a safer flow of traffic, a boost to local business activity and economic development, and improved health through greater physical activity.

