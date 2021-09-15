WEST BURKE — Rusting equipment, leaking roof, undrinkable water and dirty air are some of the concerns driving an effort to build a new town highway garage, but the crew working under current conditions senses a lack of urgency to find them a new home.
Road Foreman Dave Kaufman was joined by highway crew members Jim Hinman and Dale Hackett on Tuesday morning inside a trailer leased through Meadow Leasing to talk about struggles they face at the garage site on Town Garage Road in West Burke. The 40-foot trailer has been on site for two months and serves as a place for the town’s four-member highway crew to gather, plan, take breaks and eat lunch instead of being inside the garage any longer than is necessary. The trailer is costing the town $500 per month.
“This was a battle trying to get this,” Kaufman said. The trailer is much better than being in the shop, he said. He suspects selectmen agreed to it as a way to delay movement on the process of finding land and building the department a new facility.
“I feel they just did this to shut us up for a little bit,” Kaufman said. “To keep kicking the can down the road.”
Selectmen have been working on land acquisition for a while. In recent months, two sites were considered, one in East Burke and another off Route 5 in West Burke just before West Burke Auto. Officials decided the West Burke property, owned by Gerard Gingue and Eric Demars, was the better option. It’s 10 acres, and Kaufman and crew say they’d be happy to see a new garage there.
The highway department takes care of about 60 miles of town roads in West Burke, East Burke and Burke Hollow.
“Ideally it (new garage) would be more centrally located in town, but it’s so hard to find land (in that area),” said Hinman. “Centrally located in town is the top of Burke Green … nobody is going to want a town garage at the top of Burke Green.”
Town Administrator Mike Harris said the West Burke property offers several benefits. One of them is location. Compared to the current garage site off School Street in a residential area, the new site would be far from neighbors. Operations on site would not be disruptive and it’s off a state highway.
During the select board’s August meeting members verbally agreed to enter in a purchase and sales agreement for the town garage site, pending legal review. The September select board meeting came and went with nothing further made public regarding the site, indicating a delay in striking a deal.
Selectman Joe Allard said the plan is still in negotiations and he could not comment on its status or whether it would come up for discussion or possible vote in the October meeting.
“We’ve got some things to work out if we can,” he said. “We’re still looking into it and trying to figure it out. It’s under good consideration and we’re looking at it fairly seriously.”
Allard said there’s no question the highway crew needs a new garage. “It’s a really nasty, nasty place,” he said. “The guys shouldn’t be in there any more than they have to be.”
That’s not a new revelation. The town has been discussing the need for relocation for many years. The town has been utilizing the garage since 1976. Before the highway department occupied the building it was a machine shop. It was built in 1952.
In 2008, the town bought a house that was near the garage with the intention of tearing it down and building a new garage. The house remains but it serves as storage for the highway department. The crew cut a hole in the wall and installed a large door in order to fit a piece of equipment inside.
But not enough of the town equipment is under cover, according to town officials.
Kaufman showed rust eating the town’s $350,000 grader and rust on the town’s backhoe. “A lot of the stuff is being weathered and it looks 10 years older than it really is,” he said.
During the winter necessary equipment coverage inside the garage becomes a “dangerous” situation for the road crew, Kaufman said. He described the positioning of trucks and equipment as a puzzle inside the garage.
“It’s dangerous trying to get into somebody’s truck,” he said. “You’re climbing over plows, ducking under stuff … you can’t get from one side of the shop to the other without moving equipment around.”
There are large garage doors on either end of the long steel garage, but the door on the north end isn’t used because the crew believes it will fall apart if they try to open it. With only one entry and exit, positioning the trucks and equipment in the right order takes strategy.
Hackett recalled cold winter mornings when the truck closest to the door wouldn’t start, which meant the other trucks and equipment were stuck until the crew could get the stalled truck started. “So now the whole town is shut down because we can’t get one truck out of the garage,” he said.
There are two furnaces in the garage that fight a losing battle trying to heat the garage when temperatures fall below 15 degrees. The hot air furnace requires a new filter every two weeks. The air is so dirty that the furnace would be choked out if the filter wasn’t changed that often.
Frost forms on the walls. Mold grows. The ice on and around the door gets so bad, Kaufman said, that it’s hard to open it.
“Sometimes it freezes to the point where you have to put your shoulder right into it to get in,” he said.
The roof leaks. “It’s an old steel building,” said Hinman. “The ceiling is not insulated; it’s designed to melt the snow off.”
“And the water all comes in the garage,” Hackett said.
“It’s like playing dodgeball in there in the wintertime,” said Hinman.
The water at the tap is undrinkable. The water pressure is too weak to effectively spray down the equipment.
There’s so much moisture in the air inside the garage that metal rusts. Kaufman pointed to multiple items made of metal that are rusting. Hinman held a handful of what he said were “new” bolts. All were corroded.
The crew believes they’ve got a strong argument for townspeople to get behind a new garage project.
“I think if the taxpayers came down here and actually see what’s going on here, the shape of the building, the amount of money they have in equipment sitting outside, they’d be supportive,” said Kaufman. “I think for the most part people in the town understand what we do and appreciate us. I don’t think there will a lot of resistance with building a new facility.”
Kaufman said discussions about what the facility would look like are beginning, but nothing happens until there’s land to build on. The crew said selectmen need to make that happen.
“They need to stop dragging their heels and make a decision. Make it happen. It needs to be done. You’re going to have bigger issues here if nothing is done. The health consequences…” said Hinman. “We shouldn’t be expected to work where you can’t breathe. We’re not asking for the world. We’re just asking for a decent place to work that’s not hazardous to our health.”
—-
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.