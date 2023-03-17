BETHLEHEM — For Tuesday’s town meeting vote, Bethlehem debuted ePoll books, or pads, an electronic device that can be used in place of paper poll books to check in voters and provide a quicker and more efficient voter check-in and verification process during elections.
Streamlined for both voters and poll workers, it operates with a quick scan of a driver’s license or other approved voter identification.
It also has a backup through the traditional paper-based system.
Bethlehem is just one of nine New Hampshire municipalities, and the only one above the Notch, to have conditional approval letters from the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State for ePoll pads.
The others are Barrington, Bedford, Derry, Exeter, Hudson, Londonderry, Milford, New Ipswich, Pelham, and Rochester.
Bethlehem Town Moderator Mary Jackson said Tuesday’s trial run went off without a hitch.
“It’s much more efficient,” she said.
The lines are smoother, voters don’t have to wait in the alphabetical lines based on the first letter of their last name, and there’s no waiting as elections workers rummage through paper, she said.
Bethlehem purchased three ePoll pads, the vendor for which is the Salem-based LHS Associates, which is the vendor the AccuVote ballot tabulator machine, the only state-approved ballot tabulator.
“We decided to order them now so we’d have a quiet election to learn,” said Jackson. “We thought they were going to be easy, but because they’re new, we thought there might be a learning curve, but there really isn’t. They’re very simple. It gives us the count at the end of the night for the ballots, for the people who have gone through the line, plus any hand counts we have to add in.”
Neighboring towns around Bethlehem are also interested, and one visited Bethlehem for training the other day, she said.
“We’re pleased with these and have great support from LHS,” said Jackson.
Veronica Morris serves on the Bethlehem Select Board, which authorized the ePoll pad purchases.
“When voters are registered downstairs, that information immediately comes upstairs, so there’s no more carrying around special slips of paper that say you’re allowed to vote,” said Morris. “We don’t have to hand-paste people into the book.”
Voters can still go through the traditional paper-based process.
For those who go the ePoll route, it reduces the amount of paper circulating around the building on election day and reduces some of the manual steps that poll workers have had to do, making for fewer errors, said Morris.
“It removes an extra spot where we can make a mistake because nobody likes it when the count is different between the ballot book and the vote,” she said.
By debuting the ePoll books at a town meeting that had a relatively light voter turnout on Tuesday, it builds poll worker proficiency and puts Bethlehem in a good position for a much larger election in the future, said Morris.
“It enhances the voter experience by making it friendly, efficient, and accurate,” said Bethlehem Town Moderator Mary Lou Krambeer. “This is new technology. They’ve tested it for two years and approved it … In this day and age, we want the public to know we’re doing as much as possible to be transparent and accurate.”
That’s why the Select Board was happy to authorize it, said Morris.
To date, there are a total of 17 to 18 polling places across the nine municipalities (some pf tje, cities that have more than one polling location) that are using the devices, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said Thursday.
“That represents just over 125,000 voters using them in the polling places,” he said.
Scanlan highlighted the history of the devices in New Hampshire and the backup system used in the event of an ePoll failure.
“The New Hampshire Legislature is easing into their use,” he said. “There’s no national certification standard for ePoll books, and there have been some failures in other places around the country with their use. Because it’s keeping track of voters who have checked in, and they have the ability to accept voter registration, that is problematic if you lose that data in the middle of an election. As a result of that, the Legislature has allowed their use, subject to the keeping of a marked checklist in parallel with the ePoll books. So when a voter checks in on an ePoll book, that information is still being recorded on a paper checklist.”
In New Hampshire, so far, so good said Scanlan.
“The towns that are using them are realizing significant savings and efficiency because voters that go into a polling place to check in can get in any line to check in and not have to get into a line that’s segregated by letters of the alphabet,” he said. “A voter can go in and get in the shortest line and move through. And then there’s a big savings at the end of the night when the polls close. Elections workers can just click a button on the ePoll book system and immediately get the results of how many voters checked in for that election. That saves the elections workers of having to go through and count those names up on every page of the checklist.”
The state is also creating an interface so the actual data collected by the ePoll books can be transmitted electronically to the statewide voter database, which Scanlan said will save supervisors of the checklist a tremendous amount of time by not having to reenter data from a marked checklist.
“It will all be automated,” he said.
The pad being marketed by LHS Associates is called KNOWiNK.
“Other polling places in New Hampshire have used other devices,” said Scanlan. “At this point, it’s not restricted to a single ePoll book. There’s two or three that are operating in New Hampshire right now. The towns that are using them have had good experiences. We haven’t heard of any failures in New Hampshire. As we increase our comfort level, and as the devices receive national certifications for the purpose of elections, I think we’ll be able to expand their use. There’s a lot more functionality in those devices that is yet to be realized in New Hampshire. I think the use of them is going to increase as time goes on and eventually they will just be a very common part of the polling place.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.