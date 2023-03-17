BETHLEHEM — For Tuesday’s town meeting vote, Bethlehem debuted ePoll books, or pads, an electronic device that can be used in place of paper poll books to check in voters and provide a quicker and more efficient voter check-in and verification process during elections.

Streamlined for both voters and poll workers, it operates with a quick scan of a driver’s license or other approved voter identification.

